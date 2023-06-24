Pay raises for politicians always create a fuss.
That’s the case in Attleboro where the city council this week voted to boost their salaries in increments from $7,727 to $13,727 by 2026, an increase of $6,000, or 78 percent.
The council appeared stalemated over the idea, spending long meeting time debating the proposal from a freshman member.
Proponents noted that councilors have not had a raise since 2010 and that this figure will bring Attleboro’s stipend in line with similar-sized cities.
“We’re the lowest paid city council in Massachusetts,” Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds said.
Before Tuesday’s vote, opponents said they’re not in it for the money while others argued, “It’s not a good time to give ourselves a raise,” both code for “I don’t want to lose any votes over this.”
“It was never about money with me,” said Peter Blais, the longest-serving member of the council.
Well, it’s never a good time for politicians to give themselves a raise. Why step on the third rail? Why do you think Attleboro city councilors have avoided the issue for the last 13 years?
But elected officials, especially those who sacrifice their time weekly, deserve to be compensated for what is essentially a part-time job. And there is no need for a political battle over this.
Attleboro — and every community — should take the matter of politicians’ pay out of their hands and set up a process for municipal officials’ stipends to be decided once and only once. After that, raises are automatic, based on a simple formula.
That’s the way it is for Massachusetts state legislators. Adjustments to legislative base pay are required biennially under the state Constitution, based on changes in the median household income statewide, with the governor having the final say on exactly what the increase will be.
This year, for instance, state lawmakers received a 4.42 percent increase because that’s how much more Massachusetts families were earning over a two-year period.
There’s no reason Attleboro couldn’t do the same.
The city should have settled this battle once and for all by setting a reasonable stipend now and then adjusting it every two years to take effect when the next city officials are sworn in.
A reasonable pay in my view would have been $25 an hour — if this were not public service, it would be higher — with about eight hours a week spent on city business between meetings, research, answering constituents’ questions, etc. That comes out to $200 a week or $10,200 a year.
That’s almost halfway between the current pay and what the pay will be in 2026, making it a decent compromise.
The next council would get the $10,200 salary with the raise based on changes in the median household income for the council to take office in 2026. The stipend would be adjusted biennially from that point on.
Massachusetts legislators’ pay is locked into the state constitution so the city might have to amend its charter to make this happen. So, it could take time.
But I’m sure city voters would prefer that over having their councilors solving school or tax issues rather than pay raises for politicians.