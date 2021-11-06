During last month’s mayoral debate, challenger Todd McGhee made a point that he had talked to many, many Attleboro residents about problems facing the city.
“I’m glad you brought that up,” incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux said.
Heroux reached down and lifted massive binders on to the desk in front of him. The binders contained page after page of spreadsheets, the kind bifocaled bureaucrats might use to scrutinize the federal budget.
The spreadsheets, Heroux said, contained the names, addresses and issues discussed with voters on his six Attleboro campaigns — three for state representative and three more for mayor.
“See this,” he seemed to say. “No one outworks me.”
He’s probably right.
I’ve witnessed six Attleboro mayoral administrations over four decades and have never seen anyone bring the level of energy to his job that Paul Heroux does.
After the debate, he brought me over to the spreadsheets and showed me examples, line by line, of all the citizens he’s had conversations with over the years since first running for state rep in 2012. The fact that he not only recorded those interactions but has kept them over the years is a trait I can’t even comprehend. I’m sure others feel the same.
How does anyone have the stamina, after door-to-door campaigning all day, to then document those encounters on a spreadsheet? Does this man ever sleep? What do you do with all that data? It’s hard to say.
His hyper-driven personality has been there since his days at Attleboro High School when he earned the superlative “Most Genuine” for his abstinence to drugs and alcohol. He became a martial arts instructor as a teen, opening a studio at age 19 to teach Jeet Kune Do, Filipino Kali and Jiu Jitsu.
After receiving a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California — a school celebrity parents use under-the-table payments to get their kids into — Heroux earned master’s degrees from two Ivy League colleges, Harvard and Penn, and another from the London School of Economics.
His job resume includes working in the Philadelphia jail system, serving as the director of research in the Massachusetts prison system and for a national security think tank, the Institute for Defense and Disarmament Studies. He also taught English in Saudi Arabia. He has also published a 500-page book on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and visited North Korea to witness the political system there.
You want him on your debate team. You want him seated beside you at trivia night at the local bar. He will discuss any topic with you at any time and probably make his point better than you make yours.
All of that can be off-putting to some people. “Smartest guy in the room” I’ve heard him referred to often, and not as a compliment.
But who cares? Don’t you want a smart guy running the city?
Attleboro voters apparently feel that way.
Heroux knocked off incumbent George Ross to earn the right to represent Attleboro on Beacon Hill, then easily won two more elections. In fact, no one dared challenge him for a third term.
He then turned his attention from the state to the city, challenging Kevin Dumas, easily the most popular politician I have seen in my days covering Attleboro. Dumas had already served seven terms and many — including Dumas himself — were talking about him as a “mayor for life.”
Heroux won by 8 percentage points.
Heroux has easily defeated two more mayoral challengers but says his days in Attleboro’s corner office are limited. This, he says, will be his last term, and it would be a shock to see him do otherwise.
His past history shows he doesn’t commit to anything too long. He’s always had other political aspirations, once saying he was considering a run for Congress. He says he may go back to school, and that wouldn’t be a surprise either given his love of academia.
For many local politicians, getting elected mayor of your hometown is the pinnacle. For Paul Heroux, it appears to be another achievement in a lifetime of them.
In any case, his next adventure is likely to be away from Attleboro.
I wonder what he’ll be doing with all those spreadsheets.
