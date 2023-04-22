Town Manager Michael Borg has a giant whiteboard across one wall of his office at North Attleboro Town Hall.
On it are various capital projects for which the town has had to borrow and when they will be paid off. Several will be paid in full soon, meaning North Attleboro will be able to borrow for other projects soon.
That’s good because North Attleboro has the area’s oldest public buildings. And that means it will need to spend some of that money.
The Community School, the school administration building (formerly the John Woodcock School), and the central fire station are all more than 100 years old.
Most of its elementary schools sprang up during the baby boom after World War II.
First it was the Falls Elementary School, built for a grand total of $390,000. It opened in 1948. A string of others followed, all named for streets: Allen Avenue, Amvet Boulevard, Roosevelt Avenue and School Street.
Still operating are the Community, Falls, Amvet Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue schools along with Martin Elementary School, which opened in 1966 and expanded about 20 years later.
Getting up there in age is North Attleboro High School, which opened its doors in 1973, 50 years ago.
“It took more than one school — and more than one decade — but by the early Seventies, North Attleboro’s educational system drew even with the times,” Dick Sherman wrote in his 1976 book, “North Attleborough: An Affectionate History,” about the high school.
Half a century later, town officials believe the high school is falling behind the times again and may need to be renovated or replaced.
Since the high school’s debut, North Attleboro has built one new school, North Attleboro Middle School. That school opened its doors in 1998, 25 years ago, so it’s not exactly new either.
What to do about the high school is perhaps the biggest issue hanging over the town. The school committee has already approved spending $2 million to conduct a feasibility study to see which direction it will take.
There’s more: The town also needs to replace some school roofs and the Falls School boiler.
And it’s not just within town borders that North Attleboro has concerns about school buildings.
In Franklin, the push is on to renovate or replace Tri-County Regional Vocational School. Because North Attleboro sends more students to Tri-County than any other town in the district, it will be forced to bear more of the costs.
And it’s not just schools that are a concern.
Town officials are urging the construction of a new central fire station. The downtown station began its life around the turn of the 20th century as the J.D. Pierce Grammar School before being converted to a fire station about 1930.
In addition, the North Attleboro Senior Center has been in the Howard Estate, a 19th century Victorian mansion, for decades. Town officials are hoping to purchase the former Fisher College building across from Mason Field for a senior center and food pantry instead of converting Allen Avenue School as had been proposed.
If you think all this will be expensive, you’re right. The new Attleboro High School came in at a cost of a quarter of a billion dollars, though I’m sure a new North Attleboro High will be less. The town has fewer students and there is no vocational wing like in Attleboro.
The Tri-County project is estimated at $279 million, which is not surprising considering the array of vocational and technical programs offered there. Like other school building projects, the state is likely to pick up about half the costs.
A new fire station is estimated at $30 million. The price to purchase Fisher College was estimated at $3 million, while you can count on several more million for the various other projects.
So, was North Attleboro smart for managing to preserve buildings for a long time? Or should it have been more proactive and replaced buildings sooner?
I’m sure the newly-elected town council is not worried about that. They’re just hoping the town manager’s whiteboard produces enough green to pay for it all.