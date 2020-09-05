For decades, state representative races in North Attleboro weren’t much of a contest. It was like Secretariat against a pack mule.
Since 1976, the seat has been the domain of Kevin Poirier and, beginning in 1999, his wife Betty. That’s 44 years of political dominance seldom seen anywhere in Massachusetts.
That all changed on Tuesday.
Shortly after the polls at North Attleboro High School closed at 8 p.m., Michael Lennox, who was unopposed in the Republican primary to succeed the retiring Betty Poirier, walked into the North TV studio where Peter Gay, executive director of the town’s cable TV channels, and I were starting our post-election coverage.
I congratulated him on his “victory” and he smiled. He said he had something he wanted to say.
Lennox then dropped one of the biggest political bombshells the town has seen in decades: He was withdrawing from the race, just two months before voters were set to cast ballots.
Citing “health challenges,” the 49-year-old town council member said he had made the decision after long discussions with his family and colleagues. He looked shaken and his voice trembled as he made the announcement.
Opportunities like an open state rep seat don’t happen often. Lennox had established a sterling reputation in town government, serving as a three-time chairman of the board of selectmen, leading the effort to boost town revenues through a tax increase and pushing town government overhaul. That work led him to be elected to North Attleboro’s first town council.
In a district dominated by North Attleboro, he would have been considered the favorite in the November election. The town has long shown support for hometown Republicans, from former U.S. House Speaker Joe Martin to former Massachusetts Senate President Jarvis Hunt to the Poiriers.
Among those to whom Lennox had disclosed his possible withdrawal was John Simmons, a fellow member of the North Attleboro Town Council. Simmons, Lennox said, shares his values and his love for the community and he was supporting his candidacy for the post.
Simmons’ campaign announced Friday that he is officially the Republican candidate for state representative in the 14th Bristol District.
Lennox’s withdrawal was a stunning change just nine weeks before the election.
But the night was not over.
The election counting was delayed by the onslaught of mail-in ballots and by a technical issue with North Attleboro’s equipment.
But when the results were announced after midnight, Adam Scanlon had emerged as the Democratic primary victor — an outcome that seemed to surprise even him.
His opponent, 24-year-old Patrick Reynolds, is already a well-known figure in town politics. He was first elected a selectman while an 18-year-old senior at North Attleboro High School and has been in the thick of the major change that has swept through municipal government with his support for increased revenues and the town’s first charter.
Even before the results were announced, Scanlon, who is also 24, praised Reynolds as a “mentor” who has “changed the trajectory” of North Attleboro’s government.
Perhaps we should not be surprised by Scanlon’s win. In 2017, he unseated the incumbent chairman to win a seat on the school committee and last year he was elected to the inaugural town council.
But a contest that had figured to be between Lennox and Reynolds had suddenly seen a drastic change. And after 44 years, we have a race worth watching in North Attleboro.
