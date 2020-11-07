On Jan. 6, 2021, something will happen to voters in North Attleboro that has never happened to them before.
They will be represented in the Massachusetts House solely by a Democrat.
The race between Democrat Adam Scanlon and Republican John Simmons in this year’s election was bound to be historic because they were succeeding the legendary Poiriers.
The political couple had come from a long Republican tradition in North Attleboro.
Kevin Poirier was first elected to the district that includes North Attleboro back in 1976, the same year Jimmy Carter unseated Gerald Ford for the presidency. After 23 years in the position, Poirier resigned to become development director at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
He was quickly succeeded by his wife, Betty. She served for 21 years, deciding to retire after this year and giving the couple a combined 44 years of service in the Legislature.
Kevin was elected to succeed Republican Donald Bliss, who had retired to focus on his law practice. Bliss had been elected in 1962 to take the seat of Carlton Bliss, his father, who had passed away. (Don Bliss was 24 when first elected state rep — the same age as Scanlon.)
Carlton Bliss had taken over from Republican Francis Kelley — Kelley Boulevard is named for him — who served as North Attleboro’s representative on Beacon Hill for 27 years. And before Kelley, there was Joe Martin, who would go on to become speaker of the U.S. House and the unofficial leader of the GOP during the Franklin Roosevelt era.
Kevin Poirier said when he was state representative he had an aide research the history of the district. She discovered that no Democrat had ever represented North Attleboro going back to the mid-1800s. That, of course, was when the Republican Party — the anti-slavery party led by Abraham Lincoln — was founded.
You’ll notice that I wrote that it will be the first time North Attleboro voters will be SOLELY represented by a Democrat. That’s because until 1978, there were a number of dual House districts in Massachusetts.
And around that time, Attleboro and North Attleboro combined for one district that shared two state representatives. During part of Don Bliss’ tenure, he shared the district with Democrat Max Volterra of Attleboro.
After winning the seat this week, Scanlon — who was a student at North Attleboro High School just six years ago and who has already served on the school committee and town council — will be sworn in on Jan. 6, giving North Attleboro a Democratic first.
And, like I said, he’s just 24.
One other thought …
Both Scanlon and Simmons said they went door-to-door seeking votes and came across a number of residents who had no idea who they were or that their race was on the ballot. That shows just how overwhelmingly the race for president consumed the American public.
In my view, it’s kind of sad and kind of scary.
Voters flocked to the polls in record numbers for one reason: Donald Trump. They desperately wanted him to remain president for four more years. Or they desperately wanted him out of the White House.
Here in Massachusetts, however, your vote for president really didn’t matter. Joe Biden was going to carry the state by a wide margin, and Trump knew it.
But tens of thousands of people cast ballots because they felt strongly about the president and, after all, you only get to do this once every four years.
Adam Scanlon and John Simmons should have gotten more of our attention, but it was hard to compete against the political fight of a lifetime. And your vote mattered far more in that race, which was decided by less than 8 percentage points.
Let’s hope local candidates likes Scanlon and Simmons become familiar faces around town — especially once we get to remove our masks.
