“It takes ninety seconds to sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’ Human beings, on average, can hold their breath for up to ninety seconds. A typical person needs ninety seconds to read one page of this book.
“Ninety seconds marked the moment between life and death on the night of February 20, 2003, at The Station, a scruffy, low-slung roadhouse nightclub in the old New England mill town of West Warwick, Rhode Island.
“Tragedy started with a song.”
Those are the opening paragraphs of “Trial by Fire,” a book to be published Oct. 27 by one of New York’s biggest publishers, St. Martin’s Press.
If you’ve been around here awhile, you certainly remember the story of The Station nightclub fire.
On that Thursday night nearly 18 years ago, the heavy metal rock band Great White, as “Trial by Fire describes it, “took to the club’s stage with screeching guitars in the dark. On cue the band’s tour manager Daniel Biechele set off four gerbs — giant sparklers set on the floor behind the lead singer, two blasting bolts of sparks to the sides and two in the middle directed up toward the club’s low, dark, glittered ceiling.”
The pyrotechnics ignited flammable acoustic foam in the walls and ceilings surrounding the stage. The blaze reached flashover within one minute, causing all combustible materials to burn. Intense black smoke engulfed the club in 5½ minutes.
The results were horrific: 100 people dead, another 230 injured. Although some victims burned to death or died of smoke inhalation, others were trampled as 462 fans — 58 above the licensed capacity — tried to flee the nightclub’s front door.
The fire was the fourth-deadliest at a nightclub in U.S. history, and the second-deadliest in New England, surpassed by the 492 deaths at the 1942 Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston.
Among The Station’s victims were three men from the Attleboro area: Richard Cabral, Kevin Dunn and Walter Rich.
But “Trial by Fire” has another local twist.
It is written by Scott James, a North Attleboro native and member of North Attleboro High’s Class of 1980.
James — the son of longtime Attleboro YMCA executive Owen James and his wife Helen — has spent much of his career as a journalist on the West Coast, earning three Emmy Awards for his work in television news.
In recent years, he’s taken to fiction writing, authoring two books, “The Sower” and “Soma,” under the pen name Kemble Scott and finishing as a finalist for the national Lambda Literary Award for debut fiction.
But journalism — tough, investigative reporting — still runs through his blood. He’s poured the better part of 10 years into digging up what really happened that awful February night.
“As a local guy I’ve long thought the nightclub fire was the worst thing to happen where I grew up,” James told me in an email. “And because there were no trials, I would hear from friends and family that they thought justice was never served, and that they never really got the full story.
“So I did some digging. I went through the thousands of pages of previously secret grand jury files, plus documents no one had seen. And I was able to interview several key figures in the tragedy, including the two men convicted in the 100 killings.”
The early reviews are promising.
“Scott James’ investigative journalism reads like an Agatha Christie whodunit,” Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Alex Storozynski writes about the book.
More importantly, let’s hope “Trial by Fire” brings some insight into a dark moment in recent local history.
