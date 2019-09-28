So, if the first three weeks of the Patriots’ season have proven anything, it is that there is only one game that really matters.
Mark your calendar: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:25 p.m., the Kansas City Chiefs come to Gillette Stadium.
There are some other good teams out there. The Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans may give New England a game.
But the other team that truly looks outstanding is Kansas City, led by wunderkind quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP.
True, the Patriots defeated the Chiefs the last two times they faced each other, taking a 43-40 shootout win in the regular season and then — who can forget — a 37-31 overtime victory in the AFC Championship. And to make it all sweeter, that was in Kansas City.
But local football fans have another reason to look forward to that game more than two months from now.
Anthony Sherman will be back.
It’s hard to believe the North Attleboro High School graduate is now in his ninth NFL season, his seventh in Kansas City, and that he will be 31 in December.
He may have more visits to Foxboro in his pro football future.
But not many.
Considering how demanding the sport is and the battering ram nature of the fullback position he plays, it’s probably safe to say Anthony Sherman is on the back nine of his football career.
But what a career it’s been.
Let’s start off with the 2006 Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year after he finished as the Red Rocketeers’ career leader in rushing yards (2,537) and touchdowns (48).
Sherman became the starting fullback for the University of Connecticut as a freshman and was the lead blocker for Donald Brown, the 2008 Big East Offensive Player of the Year.
His teammates had such respect for him that they voted him captain both his junior and senior seasons, and again was the lead blocker for Jordan Todman, the 2010 Big East Offensive Player of the Year and an ESPN All-American.
Sherman was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round, 136th overall, of the 2011 NFL Draft. Two years later, he was traded to the Chiefs.
And that’s where he found his second home.
He’s gained a reputation as a tough guy blocker, a player who will do anything to help his team win. He has very few stats to brag about — no one wants him on their fantasy team — but he is admired by his colleagues across the NFL. That culminated last season in being voted to the Pro Bowl.
Sherman has also gained a lovable personality with the Chiefs. One of the first things Kansas City fans discuss when training camp opens is what Sherman will wear on the first day. “Sausage,” as he is affectionately known, will squeeze himself into super-tight denim overall shorts, his muscular arms and legs bulging out.
It’s a comical sight.
“His annual arrival at training camp in an unusual outfit is awaited as breathlessly as that of a Hollywood starlet on the red carpet during Oscar night,” is how one Kansas City sportswriter described it.
Oh yes, he’s also made over $10 million in his career, not bad for a kid who grew up in a small North Attleboro apartment. But he’s not one of those Antonio Brown, me-first NFL types. This year, he quietly signed a very team-friendly contract for a little more than $1 million, a move that allows the Chiefs to gather other players in their quest for their first Super Bowl in 40 years.
But Sherman’s contracts have been smaller the last three seasons, and for one year only. While he plays nearly every special team snap, he’s now a much smaller part of the Chiefs’ offense. Last year, he averaged only a handful of offensive plays a game; this year he has no carries and one reception.
So be sure to keep an eye on the Patriots’ biggest rival for a seventh Super Bowl this season and appreciate the local kid who has always done the right thing and been a leader on every team he’s played on.
And mark your calendar for Dec. 8.
It could be a special day, in a lot of ways.
