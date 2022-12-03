Did you have a drink or two at Thanksgiving?
Do you plan to have a drink or two around Christmas and New Year’s?
For the majority of American adults, the answer is yes. According to a 2021 Gallup poll, 60 percent of Americans have had a drink or two recently.
But that’s not the way it’s always been. There was once fervent opposition to alcohol, which led to Prohibition in the 1920s and early 1930s.
And that vehement opposition was not limited to the Bible Belt. There were plenty of hard-core teetotalers locally, loudly pushing temperance on their community.
In fact, there was an infamous incident in North Attleboro about 100 years ago, according to Richard Sherman’s 1976 book, “North Attleborough: An Affectionate History.”
One cold January morning, the Rev. Wesley Huber climbed the pulpit of the First Baptist Church to address the moral shortcomings of the day.
Reverend Huber had obtained an anonymous letter which suggested that despite Prohibition a whole lot of alcohol was being consumed in town. The infuriated minister alleged that hard cider was being purveyed to youths, gambling was flourishing and liquor was being consumed at local clubs — including the Jewelers Club, home to North Attleboro’s high-brow jewelry manufacturers.
“The bowling alley,” he thundered, “is a part of hell on Earth, if what I am is told is correct. The righteous men of this community should take those Bolsheviks who are responsible, dip them in tar, feather them and drive them out of town.”
“I’d like to put in an alley,” he went on, “where men do not swear, spit on the floor, gamble and bring in booze.”
The good reverend was not done. He blasted the practice of showing movies and selling newspapers on Sunday. He was particularly peeved at the Boston American, which he accused of “fomenting trouble” between the United States and England.
Reverend Huber was quickly called on his bluff.
The next day, Constable Ed Lavery knocked on his door, asking him to sign warrants for the arrests of the evil men playing the devil’s game. The pastor quietly backed down, explaining that the letter on which he based his tirade was unsigned and that he “lacked firm evidence” to support his charges.
But the reverend must have been pleased as punch a few months later when Police Chief Frank Toner and his minions raided a building at East and Elm streets, liberating 1,600 bottles of homebrew. A crowd of 300 showed up to watch the fun and — in what was no doubt a gesture of community support — give the officers a hand with all that precious booze.
“There was a steady stream of people going up Elm Street with two or more bottles of beer under their coats,” the Evening Chronicle, North Attleboro’s daily newspaper, reported the next day.
Drinking was not the only activity that raised the ire of North Attleboro clergy. Dancing was another, according to Sherman’s book.
A decade after Huber’s tirade, marathon dancing became the rage across the country, and a pavilion built in 1933 on what is now Route 1 soon attracted a large and often rowdy crowd from miles away. A group of clergymen went before selectmen, objecting to the “morally obnoxious” out-of-towners.
The issue really came to a head a year later when the pavilion operators, Golden Slipper Producing Co., sought permission to stage a “Speedathon,” a giant marathon dance session. The clergy this time were joined at the selectmen’s meeting with a large contingent of citizens in what became a rancorous three-hour debate. While selectmen mulled their decision for a week, the ministers took to the pulpit the following Sunday to bolster their argument.
It didn’t help. Two of the three selectmen, Chairman Thomas Norton and Dr. John Paul Cooper, approved Golden Slipper’s application.
Voters didn’t forget. Marathon dancing became the focus of an acrimonious election in 1935, and Norton and Cooper were overwhelmingly ousted from office.
The marathon dance craze quickly petered out. The pavilion later became Jack Witschi’s Sports Arena, where Friday night wrestling exhibitions were legendary for their raucousness and bizarre characters.
But nothing lasts forever. On Sept. 20, 1979, Witschi’s was destroyed in a spectacular fire, leaving only memories behind.