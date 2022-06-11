North Attleboro’s little treasure, the World War II Memorial Pool, doesn’t open for nearly three weeks, but I thought I’d give you a little history — including its link with a Hollywood legend.
When troops returned from the war, many wanted to give back to the communities they served. Veterans in many cities and towns raised money to purchase and dedicate something like a playground for local children.
In North Attleboro, veterans decided to build a community swimming pool, something the town lacked at the time. They were joined in the effort by the local Kiwanis Club.
When it was dedicated in June 1951, it was one of eight similar World War II memorial pools constructed across the United States. Only two other such pools exist today.
Adjacent to the pool complex is a large granite stone with an equally large bronze plaque that reads: “In honor of the citizens of the town of North Attleborough who served in World War II.” Beneath that are the names of 49 men who died in service, as well as the name of several hundred more veterans who served and lived to return home to North Attleboro.
The large raised pool, known as “the big pool” when I was growing up in the town, was built first and the shallow, ground-level pool, “the baby pool,” added in the 1960s.
For years, a separate committee operated the pool and appointed managers, most notably Roy Phipps and later, Bob Guthrie, who just recently passed away. Attendance was free for anyone in North Attleboro, a tradition that continues today thanks to state funds and the fundraising Make a Splash Foundation.
The North Attleboro Park and Recreation Department took over the operation in 2006, and on July 24, 2008, the pool was rededicated to the veterans whose generosity and vision has led to over six decades of enjoyment for the town.
What’s the Hollywood connection?
According to the town’s website, it happened in 1951 when attendance at American movie theaters fell to an all-time low as more and more people stayed home to watch television. As theaters began to close their doors, the remaining exhibitors decided to fight back, convincing major Hollywood studios to participate in “Movietime USA,” a public relations tour designed to lure patrons back to theaters by celebrating the 50th anniversary of motion pictures.
The studios rounded up 240 actors, directors and writers, dispatching small groups led by stars such as Gregory Peck and Ronald Reagan to various parts of the country.
One group, led by famed director Alfred Hitchcock, left Hollywood on a TWA flight bound for Boston on Oct. 6, 1951. Others in the Hitchcock group included Dorothy Lamour, best remembered for being in a series of films starring Bob Hope and Bing Crosby, and an 18-year-old starlet named Debra Paget, who would later co-star in Elvis Presley’s first movie.
Besides appearing in Boston, Hitchcock, Lamour and Paget toured smaller Massachusetts cities and towns including Brockton, Lowell, Salem and Wakefield. In each one, Lamour was quoted as saying this stop “was the best one yet.”
North Attleboro was likely included due to the influence of Joe Martin, a native of the town and the House minority leader at the time. The group was greeted with great fanfare and posed for photos in front of the Community Theater on South Washington Street.
The highlight of the stop was when the group was led across the street to pose for more photos in front of the pool, which had opened four months earlier. The stars all marveled at the structure, though some of them no doubt had a similar pool in their Beverly Hills yards.
The “Movietime USA” tour flopped, failing to stop the decline in movie attendance. In fact, TV grew in popularity that same month when “I Love Lucy” premiered on CBS.
Even Alfred Hitchcock saw the handwriting on the wall. In 1955, he began hosting a long-running TV series, “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.”
Hollywood’s most famous director became a television star — but not before he made a splash in North Attleboro.