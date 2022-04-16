President Ronald Reagan famously said to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, “Tear down that wall.”
I say, “Tear down those signs.”
Reagan was, of course, referring to the Berlin Wall, and when it finally did fall, beginning on Nov. 9, 1989, it meant the end of the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union, which disbanded not long after.
My plea is not so earth-shattering, except maybe for fellow baby boomers who grew up around here.
I’m referring to the remains of two signs on Route 1 in North Attleboro marking the entrance to Jolly Cholly’s Funland.
Nothing produces as much simultaneous nostalgic giddiness (the boomers) and exasperated eye-rolling (all other generations) as mention of the beloved amusement park of our youth.
If you haven’t heard the story, I’ll make it brief.
In 1954, Charles Nasif and his wife, Helen, opened a dairy bar on Route 1 across from what is now the Stop & Shop plaza (that area back then once was home to an A&P grocery store where my mother worked).
Charles Nasif — he was the New England-accented “Cholly” — had worked at Rocky Point Park, the famed amusement park in Warwick, R.I., and had seen the potential of offering a day of family fun through rides and food.
He first expanded the ice cream shop to include burgers and fries, then later pizza, fried clams and beer.
But what really drew in the crowds was the amusement park Nasif built.
Entering under a giant clown gate, the park included a carousel, a Ferris wheel, a Kiddie Whip, children’s boats and a roadway ride. In 1960 a roller coaster was introduced and in 1965, a train ride was added. Other more adult rides were also built including the Himalaya and a dizzying Rodeo carousel-type ride that appealed to teens.
If a similar park were to pop up around here today, families might spend an hour and get bored. If you’ve been to Disney World or Universal, and many of us have, you would not bother to go.
The amusement park also became the hot rod capital of southeastern New England as crowds of teens would use the expansive parking lot to hang out and show off their wheels. This was a slightly older crowd than my friends and I, but reminiscing about those nights has provoked hundreds of social media discussions.
During our childhood, Disneyland was all the way across the country, making it inconceivable to visit, and Disney World was still in Walt’s imagination. But Jolly Cholly’s was affordable family fun, making the Kirby family’s annual visit almost as eagerly anticipated as Christmas.
A mere 25 years after the dairy bar opened, Jolly Cholly’s shut down, a victim of falling attendance.
The only remaining pieces of the park are the two signs, rusted shells that only those who visited Jolly Cholly’s would recognize.
In my view, they tarnish the memories of Jolly Cholly’s. I’d rather remember their bright colors in my memory than view their tarnished appearance of today.
And their condition makes me realize that those fun family days were a very long time ago.
So, please someone, anyone, tear down those signs.
No one wants to see a corroded piece of their past.