Today, I’d like to share with you one thing I’m happy to see and one thing I’m sad to see while taking in the glorious fall weather and foliage.
New in North
I’m happy to see three new dining and drinking establishments open in downtown North Attleboro.
Halligan’s Bar and Grill at 79 East St. is the dream of retired North Attleboro firefighter Brett Langille, who aims to bring firehouse-style food to patrons. The site has been the home of many establishments over the years, include the East Street Ale House and Natty Green’s Tavern, but judging by the turnout it looks like a new gathering spot for townies.
What’s up with the name, you ask. A Halligan is a prying tool firefighters use to force entry into a burning structure, something Langille no doubt wielded many times in his 33-year career.
Just a short walk away is Angle Tree Brewery at 45 Elm St., the former home of the Franco-American Club. It’s a brewpub established by some local beer lovers with food truck service on some nights. It has also gotten a warm reception from the public.
That name should also be familiar to longtime local residents as the Angle Tree Stone is a historical landmark at the North Attleboro-Plainville line serving as the border for Norfolk and Bristol counties.
And not far around the corner is Cucina 38 at 38 South Washington St., previously the home of Northworks. Owner and chef Kevin Cancelliere says his menu is inspired by the northern Italian meals he shared with his family.
Cucina 38 offers dine-in and takeout and a nicely refurbished outdoor patio that has been a crowd pleaser during the warm weather.
Also spicing up downtown North Attleboro is a new façade to the block of stores on North Washington Street between High and Grove streets, across from Madonna Manor. It’s been a long time since those stores got a facelift, and it’s well done.
Good luck, Jake
I was sad to see 2012 King Philip Regional High School grad Jake Layman failed to make the Boston Celtics roster. Layman was invited to training camp and got some minutes in exhibition games but eventually was released as the Celtics went with a power forward. (Although 6-foot-9, Layman is considered a wing or a small forward in today’s NBA.)
Layman had one of the most remarkable careers of any local high school athlete. When the Wrentham native joined the Warriors as a freshman, KP had not won a boys’ varsity basketball game in two years. There was at least one year when all of the boys’ teams — varsity, JV and freshmen — failed to register a victory.
Layman led the way in turning that around. Within four years, the Warriors were tournament regulars, and Layman, with more than 1,700 points, became the area’s all-time leading boys’ scorer.
By his senior season, fans would arrive at the gym two hours early to get a seat. The school began opening the auditorium and showing the game on a big screen.
Everyone wanted to see Jake play.
Layman lifted KP even though he had options. Prestigious prep schools knocked at his door, telling him they could help him get into bigger and better colleges.
He decided to stay home.
“When prep schools were calling and everybody else was calling, Jake fell back on his morals and said, ‘No, you know what, we’re going to stick together, we’re going to turn this program around,’” his coach at KP, Sean McInnis, was quoted at the time.
Layman then went on to a fine career at the University of Maryland before being drafted into the NBA and playing six years and a total of 243 games for the Portland Trailblazers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Joining the Celtics, who last spring fell two victories short of an NBA championship, certainly would have been a dream come true.
But Layman will still be playing basketball. Now 28, he reportedly has agreed to move to Greece and play for Panathinaikos Athens unless he receives an offer from an NBA team soon.
Layman is a good player and an even better man and I’m certain everyone around here is wishing he can fulfill his dream.