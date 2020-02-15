No one alive today from the Attleboro area witnessed its construction. After all, that was 108 years ago.
But the granite edifice on a hill at County and Fifth streets with 1912 engraved in its cornerstone must have been an impressive structure for visitors entering the downtown from Pawtucket and other communities to the west. Without a doubt, it was a leap beyond the 19th century Attleboro High School, which sat at Bank and Peck streets, where the Florence Hayward Sweet Clubhouse now rests.
The building opened its doors to students in 1914, the same year Attleborough cast aside its old English spelling and envisioned itself as a city, not a mere town.
“Students that first year danced to ragtime and waltzes played on Victrolas,” my friend and former Sun Chronicle colleague Mark Flanagan once wrote. “When the last group of high schoolers left the building in 1962, rock and roll blasted from jukeboxes. In between, Rudy Valee, jazz, big bands, Sinatra.”
The following year, it became Brennan Middle School, named for Cy Brennan, the mayor at that time. After 48 years as a high school and 33 as a middle school, the building became home to Bristol Community College and the city’s alternative high school.
What I remember most about the building — and no doubt others would say the same — is “the pit.”
During the 1970s, I played a lot of basketball on a lot of small courts that today’s generation of hoopsters wouldn’t even consider. I first learned the game in the basement of Sacred Heart Church in North Attleboro, which forced any outside scorers to develop a low-trajectory shot. Otherwise, the ceiling would simply knock down their attempt.
There was the old North Attleboro YMCA, across from the present-day fire station where on one sideline you took the ball out of bounds by putting your foot on the wall. The St. John’s School gym in Attleboro, with its double backcourt lines (it’s so short the usual half-court line does not provide enough room to play) and walls tight to the baseline was like the Boston Garden compared to those courts, especially when the second-floor bleachers were filled.
But “the pit” was just as it sounded, a court sunk into the floor with walls tight against the sidelines all around. As I recall, the walls had no padding so the games I played there were especially tense.
I’m told “the pit” was one of the big attractions of the building when it first opened. School dances were held there — everything from ragtime to rock and roll, I would presume. But even almost 50 years ago, it seemed small and old-fashioned. Attleboro High didn’t use it for its varsity games, choosing the old armory on Pine Street instead.
Now, the old Attleboro High is really showing its age. There are chinks in the brickwork and the concrete wall along a sidewalk is precariously leaning. After all those years with all those students running about — no doubt some students could brag that their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents had all attended classes there — the school’s interior must really need some work.
After three attempts to persuade builders to purchase the structure, Mayor Paul Heroux told the city council this month the old high school is not “development friendly” and should be torn down. There are too many problems trying to renovate the building into apartments or other uses, he said.
There are no windows in the front and too many on the sides. “The pit” is among the many issues. The utilities — heating, cooling, plumbing, electrical — must surely be outdated.
It’s sad, but clearly the old high school’s era has passed. Soon, the existing Attleboro High School will also become a thing of the past, dwarfed by the four-story, quarter-billion-dollar behemoth under construction that signals the city’s look into the 21st century, just like the structure on County Street did over 100 years earlier.
But maybe the city should hold a final celebration at the old high school — perhaps a dance in “the pit,” with music from ragtime to rock and roll and maybe even a little hip-hop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.