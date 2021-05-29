Not many people may know this but there’s a family cemetery hidden away in North Attleboro with graves dating back to the Revolutionary War era.
The cemetery, tucked among trees between modern homes off Draper Avenue near Old Post Road, is the final resting place of at least 12 members of the Mann family. The Manns were among the first to settle in what is now known as Oldtown, the original settlement of the Town of Attleborough. Attleborough, of course, included what is now Attleboro and North Attleboro and was incorporated in 1694.
Among those buried in the cemetery is Dr. Herbert Mann, whose gravestone tells the tragic story of his death in 1778. The 21-year-old was killed in a snowstorm, along with 100 others, on a ship anchored in Plymouth Harbor.
Another stone is for Herbert Mann’s sister, Mary Mann Draper, who died in 1808 at the age of 54.
The cemetery sat neglected for decades. Gravestones tumbled over and crumbled to dust. Vegetation overtook the site.
But about 20 years ago the town’s historical commission thought enough about the value of the cemetery and its link to North Attleboro’s heritage that it launched a preservation effort. The Chicora Foundation of Columbia, S.C., was hired to study the site; in a 2007 report, the foundation agreed with the commission that the cemetery was worth saving.
“Although there is much work to do at the Mann Family Cemetery, it has the potential to be an important community resource,” Michael Trinkley, the foundation’s director, wrote in a report to the commission. “Its preservation is certainly worth the effort that it will require.”
The commission made the effort, gathering volunteers to remove the vegetation — poison ivy abounded — and clean up the area without further harming the remaining stones.
The project got a major boost in 2008 with the help of Gary Demers of Demers Brothers Rigging in Attleboro.
The commission had hoped to remove a stone wall that had been built in later years. But the commission first had to remove a heavy capstone, putting the gravestones at risk.
Demers came up with a way to remove the capstone using levers. He even provided his company’s services at no charge to the town.
The restoration of the cemetery, however, never quite was completed. During a recent visit, I found that maintenance has been neglected and nature, as it always does, has overtaken the site. Vegetation obscures the stones. Poison ivy abounds.
Trinkley’s report predicted this.
“Once these steps have been taken, it will be critical for the Town to be consistent in their maintenance efforts,” he wrote in 2007. “Cemeteries do not survive ‘deferred maintenance’ approaches and will quickly deteriorate.”
This is not surprising, given how few resources any community provides to historic preservation. After all, communities, rightfully, must put their focus on educating their children, protecting their citizens and keeping the roads cleared and the water flowing.
And this is certainly not a knock on the all-volunteer historical commission, which made a herculean effort to get the cemetery in decent enough shape that it can still be conserved.
But it is a shame that a piece of the town’s past looks so undignified.
Perhaps another volunteer effort could be undertaken to again clean the site. Maybe it’s a school or Scout project.
Anything that is done should be under the historical commission’s guidance to protect the remaining relics.
The cleanup would allow history buffs or school groups to visit the site and learn that the town had roots back to the Revolutionary War. As Trinkley put it, it could be “an important community resource.”
While the volunteers are it, perhaps they could do one more thing.
A hotel was recently constructed a short distance away on Draper Avenue. At the edge of the hotel property is a memorial, erected 25 years ago, honoring the Draper family, which owned a large homestead in Oldtown.
The large rock is not sitting up but instead has been leaned back, with the plaque pointing to the sky.
In my view, it shows a lack of respect for the town’s heritage.
Some brute strength — or perhaps some levers — might be enough to get the memorial back in its proper place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.