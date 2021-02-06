Third in a series to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of The Sun Chronicle on March 1 of this year.
I guess I’ve always been a newspaper reader.
When I was a kid, I looked forward to the Sunday paper because the sports section would update the statistics for every major league player. I’d lay the paper on the floor and devour the material, my elbows getting smudged with ink.
Besides a Sunday metro paper, we had at least two newspapers around the house: The Evening Chronicle from my hometown of North Attleboro and The Attleboro Sun. Of the two predecessors to this news organization, the Sun clearly had more resources. It had more pages, more content and strove to cover more communities than Attleboro.
The Chronicle focused on North Attleboro — and maybe a little bit of Plainville.
After the death of owner and publisher Joe Martin in 1968, the Chronicle really began to slide to the point that there were really only two reasons to buy the paper: the Roving Reporter and Town Topics.
Town Topics served as a community bulletin board and gossip column, a 20th century Facebook. Not only were the activities of local churches, clubs and civic organizations listed, but if a family were vacationing in Maine, that was worthy of a sentence or two. (The vacation mentions actually went away at the request of the North Attleboro Police Department after some of those mentioned became the victims of housebreaks.)
The late Richard Sherman, a former Chronicle reporter, told me years ago that Town Topics “were like eating peanuts. You’d read one little item and pretty soon you’d be reading the whole column and the whole paper. You just couldn’t have enough of them.”
The Roving Reporter was just as local but more opinionated. The column was begun in 1921 by Joe Martin’s brother, Charlie Martin, and was written anonymously and in the third person to express the family’s conservative viewpoint. Everyone called it the Rover.
The column really took hold when another Martin brother, Al, took it over a few years later. As a member of the town’s most prominent and politically-connected family — Joe Martin was a congressman for 44 years and a two-term speaker of the U.S. House — Al had the inside story on just about everything going on in North Attleboro.
He generally sat at the front window of the Chronicle’s Church Street office, and people would come in and feed him tips. Those tips often made it to print, even if they weren’t always verified.
The Rover’s favorite topic was the school committee, who Al Martin considered a careless spender of the taxpayers’ dollars.
Overcrowding became a real problem in the 1960s as North Attleboro’s baby boom generation filled classrooms to the point that double sessions — half the students attending school early in the morning until noon, the other half from early afternoon into the evening — were needed at the junior high level.
Al thought the school committee’s plan for a new high school was extravagant and hammered away at it in the Roving Reporter. It wasn’t until June 1971, about a year after he retired, that voters finally approved the construction of a high school.
On Friday, July 3, 1970, shortly after the Martin family sold the newspaper to the owners of the Sun, a story about Al Martin’s retirement ran above The Evening Chronicle’s masthead, telling about his 62 years in newspapers.
“We have always prided ourself on our courage to express an honest opinion,” he wrote. “Of course, that made us unpopular with many. But our opinion was honest and expressed with no malice. We said what we thought was best for the town and the townspeople…
“We hope we have brought some pleasant reading to you. If we have, that will be reward enough.”
Eight months later, the papers merged to form The Sun Chronicle, a daily with far more pages, more content, more of everything. It was generally well received.
But many from North Attleboro missed those Town Topics and the Roving Reporter — including the guy who once smudged his elbows with newspaper ink.
