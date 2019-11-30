When the Massachusetts Senate voted earlier this month to pass a distracted driving bill, the lone dissenting vote came from one of the Attleboro area’s state senators, Democrat Becca Rausch of Needham.
Rausch must have never talked to Jerry Cibley. Or if she did, she wasn’t listening.
You may remember Cibley’s story.
Back in 2007, Cibley’s son Jordan, an 18-year-old about to graduate from Foxboro High School, was driving in Norton while talking to his father on the phone.
Jerry and Jordan talked all the time.
Father and son liked the same things: photography, gadgets and the Mel Brooks-Carl Reiner comedy routine “The 2,000-Year-Old Man.”
Three years earlier, Jerry had gotten married. Jordan was his best man.
Even at 18, Jordan gave Jerry a kiss goodnight, every night.
If you know the story, you know what happened next. As Jordan was driving, he dropped his phone, unbuckled his seat belt to look for it and ran head-on into an oak tree.
Jerry never knew what happened to the call until the police officers knocked on his door.
That day changed Jerry’s life.
He switched careers so that he could devote more time to getting legislation approved that would ban distracted driving. He appeared at legislative hearings and TV programs, including “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”
Distracted driving had taken his son’s life, but he didn’t want it to take another.
Even if we haven’t lost a child to it, we’ve all seen the dangers of distracted driving.
You’ve seen the folks who feel it’s more important to check social media and respond to texts while speeding along the highway at 75 mph. You know what they’re doing because they’re looking down, not at the road, and their phones are illuminating their faces.
These distractions have devastating consequences. Nearly 4,000 die and another 400,000 are injured in accidents across the country each year in which distracted driving is a factor.
Distracted driving has been on the Legislature’s agenda for well over a decade but a bill was never approved because lawmakers in predominantly minority districts fought to ensure that racial profiling would not increase because police have more opportunities to pull over drivers.
But did it really need to take this long?
The failure of the Legislature to compromise on this issue is an embarrassment to this state. Progressive Massachusetts — the bluest state in America, where Democrats have a lock on all matters political — took more than 10 years to settle on a bill that all agree is necessary for public safety.
While Beacon Hill quibbled over details, every other state in New England and nearly every state in the Northeast banned using hand-held devices while driving. When New Hampshire beats you on an issue which some might call a personal liberty, you’ve got a problem.
Making matters worse was Rausch’s lone dissenting vote. She argued that language in the bill still wasn’t strong enough to prevent racial profiling.
Legislators in predominantly minority districts did vote for the bill, however, seeing its larger purpose. It makes you wonder if she is truly representing the interests of the voters who elected her.
The bigger theme in all this is the lack of compromise we see in government today. We’ve certainly seen it in Washington where both parties are entrenched and are seldom willing to work out a solution to help the country.
But the delay in approving a distracted driving bill is a particularly shameful act by our Legislature.
Just ask Jerry Cibley.
Mea culpa department
I end today with a clarification and a correction on two recent columns.
In a column on fluoridation in North Attleboro, I questioned whether the town’s department of public works’ failure to properly inject the substance into town water was due to the supervision by the separately-elected board of public works. Under the town’s new charter, there is still an elected board of public works, but the public works director is hired by the town manager so that complete supervision of the DPW doesn’t fall to the board.
In last week’s column, I criticized local legislators for the perks they receive, including a commuting allowance called a per diem. Per diems were eliminated two years ago.
My sincere apologies to the legislators, and to you, the readers.
