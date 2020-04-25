The twice-daily walks — to get some exercise and to do something, anything, during this public health crisis — have often been in the neighborhood.
But we find we need to walk other places, to motivate ourselves to get off the couch and to explore our little neck of the woods.
Sometimes, we walk with the dead.
Cemeteries are safe and relatively flat, a great place to get in our 10,000 steps a day.
They’re also interesting. It’s striking to me how differently the deceased are treated, then and now.
Take the Woodlawn Cemetery, near the Blackinton Inn in Attleboro. Woodlawn opened in 1865, as the Civil War was ending. Not surprisingly, there’s a memorial to the Grand Army of the Republic featuring a cannon and cannon balls. Surrounding the memorial are the gravestones of Attleboro men who gave their lives to the Union cause.
The oldest stone at Woodlawn is dated 1754 — more than a century before the cemetery opened — and marks the grave of John Sweet. Near the start of the 20th century, Attleboro’s leaders decided it was best to elevate the railroad tracks that ran through the downtown.
While that created the Park Street archways that are Attleboro’s signature, it also cut into the Old Kirk Yard cemetery behind Second Congregational Church. As a result, 68 bodies were re-interred to Woodlawn from Old Kirk Yard.
The sprawling cemetery also features many towering obelisks and statues. Attleboro firefighters have a large statue at the rear of Woodlawn, next to a memorial for the Orient Lodge, part of the Masons.
Walking through Woodlawn reminds you of how solemn mourning must have been in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The graves were meant by family and friends to be permanent reminders of the many accomplishments of their loved one.
Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum in North Attleboro is even older, having been established in 1850.
“A superbly preserved model of the early to mid-1800s Garden Cemetery movement that subscribed to the bucolic English landscape tradition,” the cemetery’s website says. “When you stroll or drive through Mount Hope Cemetery today, it is easy to imagine you have stepped back in time and are enjoying the beauty and quiet of an earlier age. The leafy maples, towering oaks and beeches, the winding pathways and rolling terrain slows everyday life down from the world outside our gates.”
From its towering stone gate, you enter a world much like Woodlawn, with impressive family gravesites and memorials to the dead.
But explore a little more at the newer graves and you see a difference in how we mark the death of a loved one today. Instead of obelisks, marble benches are often used by family and friends to honor and perhaps reflect.
There are stones that mark the loves and interests of the deceased. One, for instance, is in the shape of a guitar.
A large display, complete with 3-foot-high photos, marks the grave of Tony Calcia, who died unexpectedly on March 27 and was called “universally beloved” in North Attleboro.
These newer graves are more celebrations of the life of our loved ones than mournful tributes.
Gravestones, in general, are going out of style. According to the National Funeral Home Directors Association, 53 percent of deceased Americans were cremated in 2018 and that number is expected to climb to 80 percent by 2035.
If that’s the case and there are no gravestones, how will we remember those who went before us?
It’s something to contemplate as we walk in these scary times with death surrounding us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.