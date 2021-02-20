I spent more than 37 years — nearly 60 percent of my life — in full-time employment of The Sun Chronicle.
I wrote and edited thousands of local stories.
Here are the three biggest in my time at 34 South Main St.:
3. The Aaron Hernandez murder case
I remember hearing reports over the newsroom police scanner of a body being discovered in the North Attleboro Industrial Park.
That’s the kind of thing news people will listen to but not overreact. These more often tend to be family tragedies — suicides or overdoses — than news stories. And after all, in June 2013 there hadn’t been a murder in North Attleboro in years.
But within a day, police were investigating the death of Odin Lloyd of Boston as a homicide.
And then I got a phone call from my son David on a Tuesday evening as I was walking off a golf course: The cops are saying Aaron Hernandez is a suspect in the murder.
Holy #$%&.
For awhile, it seemed every news broadcast — including some national ones — came from in front of Hernandez’ mini-mansion in North Attleboro or from Attleboro District Court as the rising star of the New England Patriots was handcuffed and led to court.
The story was like an onion: There were layers that kept being peeled off, especially allegations of past violence by Hernandez which included a connection to a Boston double murder. His conviction, prison sentence and suicide, as well as hints he may have been gay, made this a made-for-Hollywood story.
But what I was most proud of personally was a column I wrote about another NFL player from North Attleboro: hometown hero Anthony Sherman.
I compared the two, and although Hernandez was more famous, Anthony Sherman was the true representative of North Attleboro.
“No team is ever going to offer him a $40 million contract, but with any luck his career will last longer than yours, he’ll make a good living and he’ll have a life after football, because he is a quality individual,” I wrote in a “letter” to Hernandez. “I’d like to think that at least some of that character is a result of having grown up in North.”
2. 9/11
Routine Tuesday in early September 2001. We’re still an afternoon paper in those days, and we’re putting the finishing touches on the day’s edition around 9 a.m. when Craig Borges, The Sun Chronicle’s executive editor and now general manager who had front-page duties that day, informs me that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center in New York.
My father had been a recreational pilot and I remember him telling me that small planes like his had to fly past skyscrapers and the Statue of Liberty on one side if they were heading south, the other side if traveling north.
Let’s monitor that, I told him. Probably no big deal.
It didn’t take long to figure out that something overwhelming was going on in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. I’m proud of the way we remade the paper on the fly (although I think Craig aged about five years that day).
I’m even more proud of the next day’s edition. After the Sept. 11, 2001, edition was put to bed, as we say, the newsroom gathered with the unanimous consensus that this may be the biggest national story of our life.
More importantly, it was a local story. We soon learned there were local victims in New York, and the difficult interviews with family and friends followed.
But the attacks were an emotional gut punch to all Americans, and the staff worked exceptionally hard to convey how terrified local residents were, even though they were hundreds of miles away.
The moment I will remember, though, is returning home at night after a draining 16-hour day to be greeted by hugs by my more-than-a-little-scared sons, then 16 and 14.
Like I said, it was an emotional day.
1. The Father Porter case
The story started with a small ad in The Sun Chronicle: “Do you remember Father Porter?” it read and listed a meeting time and place.
From that meeting, a small group of survivors formed to track down the Catholic priest who had sexually assaulted them as children in the early 1960s at St. Mary’s Church in North Attleboro.
The story was deeply personal to me because I was friendly with several victims, guys a little older than me who I looked up to. I felt awful about the secret they had carried for decades and the emotional damage that inflicted on them.
In 1990, it was a huge national story and it seemed justice was served, at least to a small degree, when Porter was sent to jail three years later.
But it would take until the early 2000s before The Boston Globe would uncover the fact that there were hundreds of Father Porters out there. It angered me to think of how many damaged adults were out there because of this massive coverup by the Catholic Church.
The scandal fundamentally changed the church and millions of Catholics’ relationship to it.
And for that reason, it was the biggest story of my career — and also the saddest.
