Thirty-five years ago Sunday, one of the biggest influences of my life died.
Louis Labonte — “Pepe” to me, my three siblings and my 14 other cousins on my mother’s side of the family — was 81 when he lost a long battle with emphysema.
Pep, as we called him as we got older, was not only the family patriarch but our biggest character, the center of attention at every gathering.
He had funny, crazy stories that he would tell over and over, like the time he rode a bike so fast that his tires caught on fire. As much as my brother Dan and I tried, we could not recreate the feat.
At a family birthday party, he would devour piles of food and the biggest slice of cake. Finally putting down his fork, he would grab his stomach and howl in pain.
The first few times he did it, he scared me. Pep was really sick.
“Shut up, old man,” my grandmother would say, giving him a slap on the back of the head as he would try to hold in his laughter.
He had the funniest, most nonsensical sayings. If you did something to provoke him — try to steal his hat, for instance — he would say in a half bark, “I’ll break your neck, send you home with your neck in your mouth.” Huh?
When he visited our house — those visits were frequent, as my grandparents lived next door to us — he would scold my mother, saying her floors needed cleaning. He would then instruct my brother or me to lay on our backs. He would grab us by the legs and slide us back and forth like mops, ending the joke by shooting us between his legs.
My brother and I would roar with laughter and ask him to do it again. Pep laughed just as loud. My mother simply shook her head.
I think of Pep often, but even more lately, especially when I walk alone.
My mother always said Pep was tough as a father but he couldn’t have been more fun, more loving and more caring as a grandfather. I learned so many things from him that I have carried on to my life today.
I never really thanked him or told him what he meant to me. I was 27 when he died and I guess I didn’t know how then.
I pride myself in being a hard worker. I watched Pep not only hold down a full-time job but maintain a small farm as well. He got up at 5 in the morning to milk the one cow he always kept and returned from work at 5 in the evening to milk her again. He grew vegetables and sold them in front of their house in the summer, teaching Dan and I how to drive a tractor long before we got behind the wheel of a car. He always had jobs to do around the house and the barn; my brother and I were always recruited to be his assistants.
He built a house, mostly by himself, when he was in his late 60s.
Thanks, Pep.
I love baseball. There was a photo in their house of my grandfather, maybe 20 years old with dark hair, in a Dodgeville uniform. He played first base for the Attleboro neighborhood team. Pep and I would watch games on TV, even if it wasn’t the Red Sox. He would predict when a player was going to steal second base; I was amazed that he was often right. He was there beside us during my first memories of Fenway Park.
Thanks, Pep.
Some of the most enjoyable days of my life were spent playing with my sons when they were young, letting them jump on me on the floor and pretending to be in horrible pain, like Pep used to do. I even used them to clean the floor, sliding them through my legs while we laughed.
Thanks, Pep.
Late in life, my grandmother, “Meme,” suffered terribly from Alzheimer’s disease. Pep did his best to help her but he just couldn’t keep up. One night, they were sitting side by side watching TV and he told me that she looked as beautiful to him now as the day they were married, more than 50 years earlier. I thought maybe he was losing it too.
I understand now.
Thanks, Pep.
Pep died on May 3, 1985. Twelve days later, my oldest son — David, Pep’s middle name — was born. I look back now and can’t imagine a more emotional month.
David and his younger brother Matthew are now in their 30s, have professional careers and wonderful life partners.
I’d like to think they can thank, at least in part, a guy they never got to meet.
