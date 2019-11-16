NEWS ITEM: The site of the former Plainville Drive-in Theater is being considered for a business park.
It has been closed longer than it was opened. The land is overgrown with trees, the buildings long gone, the screen the victim of a fire.
Not surprisingly, though, local baby boomers filled social media with good-old-day nostalgia last month after the news broke about the future of the former drive-in land on Route 152 in Plainville.
With good reason. Drive-ins belong to our generation — and older. How could anyone younger understand the appeal of sitting in a mosquito-filled car listening to the tinny sound of a single speaker while a movie flickered on a screen hundreds of feet away?
But for my siblings and I, like most kids who grew up in the 1960s, a trip to the Plainville Drive-in was one of the big treats of the summer.
We’d already be in our pajamas because the first feature — usually a Disney flick — couldn’t start until 8:30 or so due to midsummer daylight. We’d get to eat popcorn and ice cream from the concession stand — those commercials at the intermission were the worst — before climbing in the way-back of the station wagon, crawling under blankets and trying to sleep. Our parents would watch the second attraction, a more adult film like a Jerry Lewis comedy, Dean Martin’s Matt Helm series or James Coburn in “In Like Flint.” If we popped our heads up to catch a peek of an action or romance scene, we’d get scolded to lie down and go to sleep.
The next thing we knew, our parents would be carrying us in the house and tucking us into bed. I’d look at the clock and be shocked — it’s after midnight!
The Plainville Drive-in had a couple of features that I thought separated it from other drive-ins. First, an old firetruck was converted into a kiddie trailer which rode the circumference of the property, giving us a fresh air ride. It doesn’t sound like much now but we would BEG our parents for permission to hop on.
Second, there were some small — and I mean small — kiddie rides near the concession stand. The biggest was a Ferris wheel that, if you were stuck at the top, your parents could help you down. At least that’s the way it seemed. You can see it today at Summer Scoops Ice Cream on Route 1 in Plainville, where it has been preserved by the owners of Osborne Nursery.
The first drive-in theater opened in Las Cruces, New Mexico, in 1915, but it wasn’t until 1933 that chemical company magnate Richard Hollingshead Jr. received a patent for the entertainment center that became the prototype: rows of speakers attached to poles, all pointing to a screen with a concession stand/restroom/screening room in the center.
Drive-ins hit their peak in the years after World War II — Plainville’s opened in 1952 — but the decline began in the 1970s and ’80s when cable TV and VCRs became popular. Plainville was one of those victims, closing in 1983.
Those technological advances have been bypassed by streaming services that can bring you virtually any movie or TV series without leaving the couch. For that matter, you can watch on your phone, a device that we used to think belonged on a wall attached by a twisty cord.
It’s more than just the technology that has changed. We can watch far superior programming on our TV or device than most of the schlock that appeared on drive-in screens.
I would argue that these are the good old days — superior programming on superior technology at the consumer’s fingertips — with one exception.
Going to the drive-in was a communal event, attended by the entire family, mingling with other families. Now, there’s more staying home for Netflix nights, more individuals watching their shows on individual screens.
Doing stuff together has become less common in recent years — and may be why news about the Plainville Drive-in brings a buzz to us boomers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.