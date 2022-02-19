A couple of weeks ago, I wrote a front-page tribute to legendary sportswriter Peter Gobis, who retired recently after nearly half a century at The Sun Chronicle.
Not surprisingly, my email inbox exploded the next few days with words of praise for Peter.
I’d like to share some of those today as well as some personal anecdotes that I wasn’t able to squeeze into the original column (even though it was twice as long as my usual ramblings).
For instance, soccer enthusiast Ralph Arguin explained how he tried to spread the word on growing his beloved sport in Attleboro. Not long after Peter began working at The Sun Chronicle, Arguin visited Peter in the newsroom and told of his plans to establish the Attleboro Youth Soccer program and of a team of local adults playing in a Rhode Island league.
“He guided me, hooked me up with the right contacts and used his sports medium to help promote these programs in his sports column,” Arguin wrote. “I was probably one of the first ‘lucky ones’ to be in his little black address book! None of it would have happened without his help and guidance.”
Ben Patch, like many others I talked to, was amazed at how many people Peter knew and remembered by name. “At one of the Attleboro Open golf tournaments, Peter had a cart, saw me walking and said, ‘Get in, we’ll cover it together.”
Brian McDonough, former football coach and athletic director at Tri-County High, said, “Peter was always great to work with. … I would always follow sporting news (in) the area thanks to Peter. Please thank him and congratulate him for me.”
From longtime Bridgewater State University men’s basketball coach Joe Farroba: “He will be missed. No question, the area sports scene was better for his contributions.”
And longtime Bishop Feehan High teacher Linda Ausiello echoed a sentiment I heard many times reflecting Peter’s perpetually buoyant nature: “I really enjoyed seeing him at Feehan games — always smiling and positive. He will be missed.”
Peter and I go back to 1978 when I was hired as an unpaid intern, taking sports results for The Sun Chronicle. I learned early on that Peter was a bit of a prankster.
At the time, I was a junior at Emerson College in Boston, commuting from my home in North Attleboro. I was scheduled to work in sports on Tuesdays and Fridays, the busiest nights for games.
On a Monday, Peter called me at home.
“Kirby, where the #$%@ are you,” Peter said in angry tone. “You were supposed to be here an hour ago.”
My heart raced. I was in a panic. I was very good at keeping a schedule. How did I screw up?
Here I was, a 20-year-old kid aching to get in the business. I figured I’d blown my internship.
“No, no, just kidding,” Peter said with the same big laugh that filled The Sun Chronicle newsroom for nearly half a century. “It’s tomorrow night.”
He then filled me in on some detail that has been lost in time. But I do remember that prank — and that panic.
A local man told me he got to know Peter through his kids’ teams. They had a thing in common: a love of the beach at Narragansett.
Peter enjoyed surfing, and the man had a home near the water. Peter asked if he had an outdoor shower. The man said yes, feel free to use it.
Peter did, but in exchange, he would mow the man’s lawn, without even being asked.
I think it shows Peter’s charitable side, his desire to always do the right thing.
Eventually, I became Peter’s boss for my final 12 years at The Sun Chronicle, but I don’t think I spent an hour, in total, actually managing him. I didn’t have to. Peter was more energetic, more prolific and less in need of direction than virtually anyone I worked with in my 36 years at the newspaper.
Congratulations, Peter, and happy retirement. And this Christmas, Mele Kalikimaka.