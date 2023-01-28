One of the biggest challenges facing North Attleboro is revitalizing Emerald Square, the one-time retail giant now in receivership.
When it opened its doors on Aug. 10, 1989, it was hailed as an economic godsend to the town. For years it delivered as promised as thousands of shoppers a day filled the 150 stores and sent millions in tax revenue into municipal coffers.
But as retail giants like Sears have been replaced by Amazon, going to the mall has become a thing of the past, much like streaming is overtaking the cinemas. Emerald Square is now at only 60 percent capacity, and Sears, the nation’s largest retailer 33 years ago, has closed its doors.
So it certainly seems like good news to learn this week that a developer is looking into converting the Sears store into apartments. This is a big trend in development — Live-Work-Play, it’s called — and it’s what has made Legacy Place in Dedham so popular. South Shore Plaza in Braintree is also jumping on the trend with a plan to add apartments.
But the town should proceed with caution before embracing this idea.
An informed source within town government told me a lot of apartments are planned at Emerald Square — as many as 700, which would make it the largest complex in town. This source says the infrastructure at the mall and along Route 1 is insufficient to support that many apartments.
Even if it isn’t 700, I believe a lot of a housing units would be needed to make the conversion of a giant three-story store into apartments a worthwhile investment.
Keep in mind that 300 apartments are also being proposed for a golf driving range off Kelley Boulevard, a plan that it being backed by town officials.
Add up the two and you get hundreds or even thousands of new students for the North Attleboro school system to educate.
This could leave town officials facing a tough question: While it is undeniable that Emerald Square needs to be revitalized, can it be done without overtaxing municipal services or hurting taxpayers?
North Attleboro already is facing some daunting financial questions.
The biggest involves North Attleboro High School, which opened its doors 50 years ago this September. A new or renovated school looms on the horizon, and while officials say it is still several years off, it will likely involve going to taxpayers for a tax increase.
In the more immediate future is the renovation or replacement of Tri-County Regional Vocational High School, which is now 46 years old. A renovation has been estimated at $275 million while the price tag for a new building is expected to be $300 million.
North Attleboro students have flocked to Tri-County in recent years as students seek a trade over the expense of going to college. Now, about 1 in 3 Tri-County students hails from North Attleboro, leaving the town’s taxpayers footing a big piece of that bill.
In addition, the town’s own schools — which include one that is more than 100 years old and three others built not long after World War II — face a total of $35 million in repairs.
Add that up and you get a town facing some costly questions, and not ones easily solved by having people living at the mall.
Unfortunately.
