This week, North Attleboro High School opened at its present location off Landry Avenue for its 50th year.
On the same day, a brand-new Attleboro High School opened its doors as well, having replaced a 60-year-old building.
There is talk of renovating or replacing North Attleboro High, which is not surprising or unnecessary, given its age, the rapid evolution of technology, and the wear and tear inflicted by thousands of teenagers traipsing through its corridors for five decades.
The new Attleboro High cost nearly a quarter of a billion dollars, and a similar price tag could be facing North Attleboro if the decision is made to replace the structure.
If town history is any indication, that could mean quite a fight looms between parents seeking the best for their children and taxpayers who question why it costs so much to build a new school.
That was definitely the case in the late 1960s and early 1970s when debate over a new high school became one of the most contentious in the town’s history.
There was no question the town needed a new school. Baby boomers were flooding classes, to the point that by 1970 double sessions were required at the junior high school. That means half the students arrived at 6 a.m. and half left after 6 p.m., which is not conducive to a strong education.
A few years earlier, the school committee hired Whitman & Howard, an engineering firm that had worked with several town departments over the years, to design a new high school. The plan started out at $3.9 million but soon ballooned to more than double that.
After receiving scathing reviews from price-conscious taxpayers, the engineers were told to cut the price tag. They pared some corners, bringing the project down to $7.5 million, and the school committee offered the plan for voter approval.
In those days, North Attleboro still had the oldest form of democracy, an open town meeting, where any registered voter could participate and cast a ballot. The town often used the Community Theater, a downtown movie house that is now just a memory, for the larger town meetings.
The Nov. 17, 1969, town meeting turned out to be the largest in North Attleboro history. On that night, 2,003 voters gave up their evening plans to decide what had become the momentous issue of paying for a new high school. The turnout was so large that town officials had to set up a public address system at the high school where 200 voters kept up with the proceedings.
After a long and loud debate, the project was voted down, 889-742. It was, literally, back to the drawing board for a new North Attleboro High School.
The next year, voters authorized a study which concluded that the Whitman & Howard plan was “highly efficient” but needed modification, which the school committee did. Apparently, it wasn’t modified enough for voters at the next town meeting who overwhelmingly rejected it again.
A new architectural firm, Drummey, Rosane & Anderson, was hired, which put together a non-nonsense building containing smaller core facilities and a price tag of $7 million. On June 21, 1971, voters approved the plan and soon “bulldozers began clearing the way for the single biggest project in the town’s history,” wrote Richard Sherman in his wonderful 1976 history, “North Attleborough: An Affectionate History.”
“The new school opened in 1973, causing ripples of relief throughout the school system,” Sherman wrote. “The junior high became an elementary school (Amvet Boulevard School), seventh and eighth graders moving into the old high school building (now the Community School). Double sessions and staggered schedules became a part of the unlamented past.”
If there was a prolonged battle over a $7 million proposal, what will it be like if the cost is nearly a quarter of a billion dollars?