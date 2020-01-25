If you’re like me, you’ve probably blocked out all the noise about the presidential campaign.
Watch the debates? Well, I tried, then switched to something more interesting, like a game — any game.
Read up on the candidates? Well, there’s just too many of them on the Democratic side. I’ll focus when it gets closer, I tell myself.
Well, folks, it’s getting closer.
Starting one month from Friday, Bay Staters can start casting ballots either in support of President Donald Trump or to boot him from the White House – because that’s what this race comes down to.
Today, I thought I’d give you a little head start by giving you a mini-quiz followed by a Q&A on the Massachusetts presidential primary.
Question 1: Name the three present and former Massachusetts officials on the ballots.
Question 2: Name the three candidates on the Republican ballot.
Question 3: Name the 15 candidates on the Democratic ballot.
Q. When is the primary?
A. Tuesday, March 3, but early voting begins on Monday, Feb. 24, more than a week in advance. So, you have no excuse not to vote.
Q. Is there still time to register to vote?
A. Yes, the voter registration deadline is Feb. 12. To cast a ballot, you only need to be 18 years old, an American citizen and show proof of residency in the community where you will vote.
Q. Do I have to be a member of a party to vote?
A. No. If you’re a registered Democrat or Republican, you can only cast a ballot in your party’s primary. But if you do not belong to any party — the majority of Massachusetts voters call themselves “independent” though the real term is “unenrolled” — you can choose either party’s ballot. And you will remain unenrolled after the primary.
Q. Is Massachusetts the only state holding primaries that day?
A. Far from it. As in years past, Massachusetts is part of Super Tuesday when voters in no less than 14 states will go to the polls. The big change this year, however, is that California, which traditionally waited until June for its primary, has moved up to March 3. That means the country’s biggest state will likely carry a lot of clout in deciding the party’s nominee.
Q. What other states are voting on Super Tuesday?
Besides Massachusetts and California, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will all hold their presidential primaries on that date as will any Democrats abroad.
Q. Are there many states voting before Massachusetts?
A. Not many. The primary here will follow the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3, the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11, the Nevada Democratic caucus on Feb. 22 and the South Carolina Democratic primary on Feb. 29. As a result, Secretary of State William Galvin is predicting a “large turnout” in Massachusetts.
Quiz answers
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former governors Deval Patrick and Bill Weld. (Weld’s quixotic campaign to oust Trump sometimes gets forgotten.)
- In order on the ballot, Weld, talk show host and former congressman Joe Walsh (not the aging rock star) and Trump.
- If you know all of the names on this list then, wow, you didn’t need to read this column. They are, in order of appearance: Deval Patrick, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bennet, Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders, Joseph Biden, John Delaney, Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg and Marianne Williamson.
I know most of the names on that list but one. John Delaney? I had to look him up; he’s a congressman from Maryland.
I’ve got about a month to do some homework and settle on a candidate. I intend to put some time and thought into this and cast a ballot between Feb. 24 and March 3.
I urge you to do the same.
