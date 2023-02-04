When I was a kid, my father would occasionally come home from work with a card.
On the card were that Sunday’s football games and the point spreads. It had a little disclaimer on them because, of course, betting on sports was illegal at the time. (The government always knows how to handle your money better than you do.)
My father had little interest in sport, but he knew I was passionate about it and that I sat glued to the TV on Sundays watching whatever game was on. He must have figured, “What the heck. Maybe the kid can win me some money.”
I don’t remember him coming home with any winnings or even talking about it, and pretty soon I wasn’t getting any cards. I probably cost him a few bucks.
In other words, don’t take gambling advice from me.
But I have been keeping an eye on sports betting, which this week became legal at the state’s three casinos, including Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville. If you feel like making the trip down Route 1 to Plainridge, here are a few things to keep in mind:
You’ve got to be 21
Just like casino wagering, you’ve got to be 21 to place a bet. So, I guess my father couldn’t have brought me. Also barred is anyone directly involved in the sporting event.
Bring cash
Bets at casinos must be made with cash only, though eventually mobile options will allow accounts to be filled using debit cards or electronic fund transfers. There are no ATMs at the casino. The state hopes to have mobile options available by March, in time for the NCAA’s March Madness, not surprisingly. (The fact that casino betting began two weeks ago before the Super Bowl is not a coincidence.)
Types of wagers
Though the details may change over time, the following are allowed: Moneyline, point spreads, parlays, over/under, futures, prop bets and live betting. The most popular of these are point spreads and over/under. In a point spread, if your team is picked to win by 3, the victory must be by at least 4 to collect on the bet. In over/under, the house picks a number for the total score of the game. If you bet over and the teams combine to beat that total, you win. A moneyline is a bet type that only includes odds, as in “odds to win.” For example: A moneyline of +150, is just +150 odds ($100 to win $150) for the listed team to win. A moneyline of -150 is just -150 odds ($150 to win $100) for the listed team to win. My advice: If you don’t understand it, don’t bet it.
Games can you bet on
This is the thing that really blew my mind. Sports that will be allowed for betting are: Athletics, Australian rules football, badminton, baseball/softball, basketball, biathlon, billiards, bowling, bowls, bull riding/rodeo, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, disc, floorball, football, futsal, golf, handball, field hockey, ice hockey, lacrosse, mixed martial arts, racing, netball, pesapallo, rowing, rugby league, rugby union, sailing, snooker, soccer, beach soccer, special events, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball and water polo. If you don’t know what some of these sports are, join the crowd. Google tells me pesapallo, for instance, is a bat-and-ball game similar to cricket and is the national sport of Finland. The list could be updated after further state review to include chess, esports, certain Olympic events and professional cornhole. In addition, the vaguely defined “special events” section will include the Oscars. As part of the deal that lawmakers reached in 2022, betting on in-state college sports will not be allowed unless the team is participating in a postseason NCAA tournament.
There you go. Remember to never bring more cash than you can afford to lose.
And have fun.