Folks who say they cannot understand why someone would vote for Donald Trump should visit Rehoboth.
Or Dighton.
Or Swansea.
Or 11 other towns in Southeastern Massachusetts.
Or any of the 49 towns in the Bay State where a majority of voters supported the incumbent president in the Nov. 3 election. This is in a state where former Vice President Joe Biden captured more than two out of every three votes.
Rehoboth this year was the sole Sun Chronicle area community to support Trump. Four years ago, Plainville also backed Trump, by just seven votes, but this year the Democratic nominee outpolled Trump there by nearly 1,200 votes, or 12 percentage points.
More people voted for Trump in Rehoboth — 4,026 out of 7,616 ballots cast — than in Cambridge, where the president received just 3,248 out of 48,674 votes, or 6.6 percent.
Rehoboth’s support for Trump is not surprising. It’s different from other area towns, with many residents clinging fiercely to their agrarian past.
Rehoboth is the area’s only Right to Farm community, meaning you don’t need permission from the town for any type of agricultural activity. Elsewhere, you can’t even think about raising chickens without getting a permit.
Republicans have long held a stranglehold on Rehoboth politics. It’s the only area town without public sewers or even public water. Even its fire department is largely volunteer. And you need at least two acres of land to build there.
So, if you’re shaking your head about “Trumpers,” know that many exist right around the corner.
A few other election thoughts…
Blue vs. red
Mansfield maintained its reputation as the area’s bluest community, with 62.4 percent of voters supporting Biden. But Mansfield doesn’t even compare to places like Provincetown (92.4 percent), Cambridge (92 percent) and Amherst (90.7 percent) in voting for the Democratic ticket.
Meanwhile, the prize for the reddest of Massachusetts’ 351 communities goes to the little town of Russell, just west of Springfield, where Trump garnered 59 percent of the 938 ballots cast.
A switch on Beacon Hill
With the flip of the North Attleboro-based state representative seat from retiring Republican Betty Poirier to young Democrat Adam Scanlon, The Sun Chronicle area Statehouse delegation is, for the first time in my memory, more blue than red.
For years, one of two state Senate seats had been held by a Republican. But when Democrat Becca Rausch ousted Republican incumbent Richard Ross two years ago, it meant the area was represented entirely by Democrats in the Senate.
Among area state representatives, Scanlon and Jim Hawkins of Attleboro are Democrats while Republicans Jay Barrows of Mansfield, Shawn Dooley of Norfolk and Steven Howitt of Seekonk are Republicans.
Terrific turnout?
Yes, more people voted in Massachusetts and America than ever before, but turnout as a percentage of the number of registered voters isn’t anywhere close to a record.
Roughly three out of four registered voters cast ballots in the presidential election.
Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin predicts that 3.6 million voters will have taken part in this great exercise of democracy.
But when it comes to turnout percentage, this month’s election doesn’t come close to 1952 when an amazing 94.9 percent of the voters cast a ballot. Or 1960 when favorite son John F. Kennedy was on top of the ticket and 91.7 percent of Massachusetts voters went to the polls.
Worse yet, Massachusetts’ turnout this year is 62 percent of the eligible voting population. In other words, three out of eight adults either didn’t cast a ballot or didn’t even bother to register.
That’s probably the saddest statistic of all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.