I got a call from AccuWeather the other day. They wanted to know what I remember about the Mother’s Day snowstorm.
Huh?
Reporter Marianne Mizera, writing a story for AccuWeather’s website, came across a column I had written many years ago about a May snowstorm. I remember the May snowstorm, I told her, but that was on Mother’s Day?
Well, no, not around here — but pretty close.
On Monday, May 9, 1977, 45 years ago this month, about 7 inches of snow fell on the Attleboro area.
Now a 7-inch snowstorm in January is no big deal. But a 7-inch snowstorm in May — after trees had blossomed — was a disaster. Limbs fell everywhere, knocking out power throughout the region.
Massachusetts Electric reported that 40,000 Bay State customers were without power, 15,000 of them in the Attleboro area. Town-owned utilities in North Attleboro and Mansfield had thousands more without electricity.
This wasn’t the type of power failure in which utility workers could replace a few lines and get everybody back up and running in a few hours. Many of these power lines were to a few homes or individual houses. It would take Mass. Electric six days to restore power to everyone.
That meant a lot of people learned to cope without electricity — no lights, no TV, no heat — for nearly a week. Folks had to eat what was in their freezers or throw it away. One family bragged to The Sun Chronicle that they had “melted ice cream for dinner.”
But Marianne informed me that the storm actually did start in western Massachusetts on the evening of Sunday, May 8 — the same date Mother’s Day is celebrated this year.
I did a little research and found that this was an impressive storm, beyond the fact that it blanketed the region in snow while we were deep into spring.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the storm began as two systems, one centered north of Lake Ontario and the other near Harrisburg, Pa. Twenty-four hours later, the storm consolidated into one system that rapidly intensified southeast of Cape Cod. A mass of unseasonably cold, Canadian air wrapped itself around the developing storm and produced a cold rain which ultimately changed over to heavy, wet snow.
There were some astounding accumulations, such as 12.7 inches in Worcester and 7.5 inches in Providence, Rhode Island’s only 20th century case of measurable snowfall in May. In New York, more than a foot of snow fell at the famous Mohonk Mountain House resort just west of New Paltz, while the highest peaks of the nearby Catskill Mountains received up to 27 inches.
Even in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, 8 inches of snow fell while thunderstorms in southern Pennsylvania and Maryland brought wind gusts as high as 70 mph, downing utility lines and causing extensive power failures.
Locally, the storm caught drivers off guard because forecasts only called for a moderate rain-snow mix. There were dozens of accidents, including crashes involving both an Attleboro police cruiser and a city fire truck. One local public works veteran told The Sun Chronicle the storm caused “the worst damage I’ve seen since the Hurricane of 1938.”
Within a few days, the snow was gone. Less than a year later, memories of it were buried by an even more impactful storm — the Blizzard of ’78.
In any case, happy Mother’s Day. Let’s be glad we can celebrate without snow shovels.