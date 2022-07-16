When I was a kid, the biggest name in Attleboro area sports was Dave Hardt.
Part of it was that Hardt, who died last month at age 74, was so big. When he played football for the University of Kentucky in the late 1960s, he was listed at 6-foot-4, 242 pounds.
Today, there are plenty of high school linemen bigger than that. But in my senior year of high school, we had an offensive lineman who weighed, at most, 165 pounds.
Around here at least, they just didn’t grow as big as Dave Hardt.
And he was athletic. He was a solid basketball player and could “throw a shot put like a Frisbee,” as his obituary said.
But Hardt excelled on the gridiron. Dozens of schools recruited him, but he ended up at Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference, one of the nation’s best college football leagues.
A three-year starter in the days freshmen weren’t allowed to play varsity, he started on both the offensive and defensive lines. Amazingly, even though he was a lineman, he was also the Wildcats’ punter, setting NCAA career records for most punts (248) and most yards (9,737).
You just don’t see that anymore.
Besides the punting records, his career accomplishments included being selected as an All-SEC second-team choice on defense, playing in the North-South Shrine All-Star game where he got to the quarterback three times in the first half, and starting at defensive end and punter in the Coaches’ All-America Game.
That sort of versatility would have attracted the attention of Bill Belichick, the reigning genius in Foxboro who loves versatility. But Hardt’s play also must have intrigued the brass of the New England Patriots at the time.
When Hardt was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 1971 NFL Draft, it seemed like every sports-minded kid around here, like me, celebrated. After a decade of wandering from venue to venue, the Patriots built a brand-new stadium right down Route 1 from us, in Foxboro.
After a mediocre start in the fledgling AFL, it felt like the Patriots were ready to enter the big time in the dominant NFL, playing in a permanent stadium. They even changed their name from Boston Patriots to New England Patriots.
And kids around here were sure Dave Hardt was going to be a big part of it. Newspaper reports had Patriots coach John Mazur looking at Hardt as a tight end, defensive lineman, a linebacker and a punter.
The new Schaefer Stadium opened on Aug. 15, 1971, a preseason game against the New York Giants. And there on the special team for the opening kickoff, wearing number 83, was Attleboro’s own Dave Hardt.
And that’s when it happened.
Hardt badly injured his knee on that very first play at Schaefer Stadium. Today, that injury may have been repaired, but not a half century ago.
He never played again.
But no one should feel bad for him. The what-ifs didn’t seem to bother him, at least from what I knew him.
Hardt would accompany his buddy Tom McAvoy when McAvoy would drop off his weekly nostalgia column at The Sun Chronicle, back when I was the editor. He was polite, gentlemanly, modest and very attentive to Tom when his buddy’s health began to fail. I saw none of the characteristics that would earn him his football nickname “The Animal” or the player his Kentucky coach Johnny Ray labeled “a rough customer.”
And it seemed like he enjoyed his life here in Attleboro, his hometown. An officer at Attleboro District Court, he and his wife Linda raised two daughters and had six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
“Always generous and kind, he was the first to offer help whenever needed,” his obituary read. “His humor and good nature (especially when he had a full belly) always made him the life of the party, and the person that everyone wanted to hang out with! He was always ready with a perfectly-timed joke or witty one-liner to lighten the mood and make everyone laugh.”
A Celebration of Life will be held for him from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Attleboro Elks.
This hometown hero’s life, both on and off the gridiron, seems well worth celebrating.