I remember driving along Route 1 near Plainridge Park Casino just after the coronavirus pandemic hit 14 months ago. This was around the time when the only businesses operating in Massachusetts were those considered essential.
What could be more “non-essential” than a casino?
“How is THAT place ever going to survive?” I thought to myself.
Casinos certainly are on the state’s list of non-essential business, but the Plainville slots parlor is undoubtedly of vital importance to the hundreds of employees who work there. It also plays a major role in the town that serves as its host and contributes a healthy revenue stream to the state, generating part of the roughly quarter of a billion dollars the Commonwealth of Massachusetts collects annually from its three gambling facilities.
Even when Plainridge reopened after a four-month shutdown, capacity was limited from its normal 5,800 people to 2,100.
Then, when the number of COVID-19 cases climbed around the holidays last year, Plainridge and the casinos in Springfield and outside Boston were forced to close their doors at 9:30 p.m. That can’t be good for business when those businesses are designed to operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
But Plainridge, as well as Encore Boston and MGM Springfield, are poised to make a remarkable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Gamblers put $169.68 million into the machines at the Plainville slots parlor last month, according to the State House News Service, more than any month since June 2019 — nine full months before the pandemic struck.
The house kept 7.38 percent of all slot wagers, resulting in about $12.52 million in gross monthly revenue, the highest total for Plainridge since July 2019. That revenue, taxed at a rate of 49 percent, generated more than $6.13 million in taxes and fees for state government, the news agency reported.
The same kind of surge was experienced at the casinos in Everett and Springfield — and across the country.
Figures released earlier this month by the American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade group, show the nation’s commercial casinos took in over $11.1 billion in the first quarter of this year. That matched the industry’s best quarter in history, the third quarter of 2019. The figures do not include tribal casinos.
The 2021 first-quarter revenue numbers represented a nearly 18 percent increase over the first quarter of 2020, when the pandemic began to take hold nationwide, and an increase of more than 4 percent from the first quarter of 2019, before the pandemic began. This is despite the fact that most casinos were still operating under capacity restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus.
“The gaming industry is generating these impressive results with one hand tied behind our back as capacity and amenity restrictions remain across the country,” said Bill Miller, the association’s president and CEO, in announcing the figures.
Why is all this happening?
Historians say the post-COVID era could bring a surge in the economy. When the Spanish flu of 1918-19 subsided, consumers unleashed a pent-up demand for fun and spending. That, you may remember from the history books, was known as the Roaring Twenties, when the economy boomed and money flowed.
There’s unquestionably a lot of pent-up demand out there now.
According to a recent survey by the Harris Poll, 71 percent of Americans say they miss socializing in restaurants and bars, 61 percent say they miss shopping in stores and 52 percent say they miss movie theaters. Growing percentages of people say they’re planning on splurging on vacations, clothes, cars and sporting events when things return to normal.
Fifty-nine percent say they would take a COVID-19 vaccine in order to fly again. After news broke that COVID-19 vaccines work, stocks for airlines, cruise lines and other industries that rely on being face-to-face surged.
Of course, the economic forecasts may not turn out to be as rosy as they seem right now. There are hurdles in getting workers back in jobs, and spiraling home prices foretell of issues with foreclosures.
But things aren’t as gloomy as they were for Plainridge, or the country, as they were 14 months ago, are they?
