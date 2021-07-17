The Massachusetts Legislature is widely considered one of the least transparent government bodies in the country.
Things that are standard procedure in municipal government — like meeting in public, keeping a record of what goes on at a meeting, recording the votes of those at the meeting and making them easily available to constituents — are not done on Beacon Hill.
While the local zoning board must decide on fence limitations in public, budget committee lawmakers are free to meet behind closed doors to hash out how the state government is going to spend nearly $1 billion a week in taxpayer money. No members of the public, including watchdogs in the media, are allowed, and no minutes or votes are recorded.
Makes sense, huh?
Actually, it’s terrible. “Democracy dies in darkness,” it has been written, and that is certainly the case on Beacon Hill.
For years, there’s been a push to make the Legislature more transparent and accessible, but the House and Senate are both overwhelmingly dominated by one party, the Democrats. And since they set the rules, and the rules are working for them, why would they change?
The latest attempt came earlier this month in the House when the tiny bloc of Republicans and a few progressive Democrats banded together to change the status quo. Their proposals were rather minor compared to the bigger picture of allowing lawmakers to continue shutting out the public from the public’s business: restoring a term limit of eight years for the speaker of the House, providing legislators and the public with at least 48 hours to review a bill before a vote can be taken and providing a roll call for votes conducted in committee.
House Democrats beat back efforts to add these common-sense changes. The final vote was 129-29.
The setup to this vote was an example of how Speaker Ron Mariano and the Democratic leadership control all activities in the House.
The rules used to govern the House’s biannual session are usually adopted in January, shortly after the new Legislature is sworn in. This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, things understandably got delayed. Lawmakers, to their credit, learned some lessons from COVID-19 and wanted to include some items into the rules such as remote participation by the public and livestreaming.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on July 6, House leadership scheduled the long-awaited rules vote to begin less than 24 hours later. Lawmakers had a 5 p.m. deadline that same day to review the 115 pages of legislation — much of it was recycled from previous years — and file amendments. In other words, House leadership gave rank-and-file reps and public interest groups just 3½ hours to digest and respond to the ground rules for the next year and a half.
That move alone angered those leading the fight to open up the House.
“This vote really became a referendum on transparency,” Ella McDonald, communications director for pro-transparency group Act on Mass, told reporters. “Some people who have campaigned for, donated to or canvassed for their reps were very disappointed to see their individual reps defer to leadership instead of the voters who elected them.”
Yes, so how did Attleboro area reps vote?
The three local Republicans, Jay Barrows of Mansfield, Shawn Dooley of Norfolk and Steven Howitt of Seekonk, all voted for the amendments and against the rules package.
The two local Democrats, Jim Hawkins of Attleboro and Adam Scanlon of North Attleboro, voted to reject the amendments and supported the House leadership’s it’s-none-of-your-business rules.
While Hawkins and Scanlon may tell local constituents they are independent and unafraid to stand up to Speaker Mariano, they were complicit on this vote in continuing to restrict the public’s access to information they should have every right to obtain.
“Democracy dies in darkness,” and, with a little help from two local reps, it crept a little closer to the grave this month on Beacon Hill.
