How do Christmas traditions begin?
Some are passed down, and some evolve.
In my house, for instance, Christmas always begins with a cinnamon roll breakfast and ends with a viewing of “National Lampoon’s A Christmas Vacation.” The cinnamon rolls were passed down by my parents, who thought it was a wonderful treat to give to the kids on a festive morning (they were right). “Christmas Vacation” started when it was discovered that a day of, um, holiday merriment made the silly film particularly hilarious (we now know every line by heart).
Certainly the area’s greatest Christmas tradition is the annual Festival of Lights at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro. The display of nearly 300,000 lights across 10 acres draws hundreds of thousands of visitors up narrow Park Street.
It dazzles the eyes every year.
But there’s quite a 124-year history that goes with that site, beyond the Thanksgiving-to-New Year’s show described by New England Travel Today as the region’s best Christmas light display.
It began in the spring of 1894 by James Solomon, who was known as the Indian Doctor (although he was neither Native American nor a doctor) because he concocted herbal remedies. Solomon was gathering herbs and roots on the wooded land where LaSalette now stands and thought it would be the perfect place for his dream: a health facility or sanitarium where people from all over the world would come to be cured of cancer.
Later that summer, he commissioned civil engineer O.F. Higgins to lay out the grounds and trace the position of a great stone building to be the centerpiece of his dreams.
There was one problem: He didn’t have nearly enough money. But by 1901, a local businessman, John M. Fisher, had bought into the project and agreed to help finance it.
Two years and $400,000 later, the structure later to be known as “The Castle” was ready to be unveiled. The Solomon Sanitarium Co., formed by Fisher and other Attleboro business leaders, held a dedication ceremony on April 25, 1903.
The program for the day’s ceremony gave a glimpse of the enormity of the majestic, three-story Romanesque revival structure: “Bricks, 475,709 of which 250,000 are enamel; windows, 309; panes of glass, 3,254; fireplaces, 21; rooms, 200; electric wire, 27 miles; power, lighting, and heating plant in duplicate to provide for accident.”
The sanitarium took in its first patients less than a month later.
Two years later, it shut down, Solomon’s dream turning out to be a financial nightmare.
There were various other attempts to run the site as a health facility.
A group of doctors from Battle Creek, Mich., reopened it in 1908, operating it “for the relief of suffering humanity” until 1918 when one of its leaders, Dr. Charles Nicola, mysteriously disappeared returning from a voyage to Bermuda.
The Methodist Church attempted to operate the sanitarium beginning in 1919, renaming it Attleboro Springs, only to shut it down five years later and pass it on to the New England Deaconess Association. One last attempt was made by retired businessman Thomas Griffin in 1934, but less than four years later he also shut down the sanitarium.
In 1942 the LaSalette Missionaries bought the property to serve as a major seminary but it took another 10 years before construction would begin. The shrine officially opened on Dec. 8, 1953, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, a Catholic holy day.
And at that opening was a lighted manger scene with a number of other surrounding lights — the modest beginning of what would become the annual Festival of Lights.
The light display was a hit and grew in size and popularity in the 1950s and ’60s, quickly becoming a regional tourist attraction and surefire way for LaSalette to attract volunteers and donors.
I’ve always felt that LaSalette’s ability to mix in new attractions while keeping some traditions intact — I never miss the Rosary Pond — is the reason so many people continue to fight the traffic and the cold year after year.
The festival endured after Nov. 5, 1999, when flames broke out on the third floor of The Castle, quickly consuming the structure and claiming the life of a visiting priest.
The Festival of Lights now features trolleys, hayrides and an old-fashioned carousel. The shrine has opened the International Crèche Museum, which has hundreds of examples from around the world, including the Outdoor Crèche of Bethlehem with a candle lit by a flame from that Israeli town.
It’s not exactly what John Solomon had in mind in 1894.
But it’s been the best Christmas tradition this area has enjoyed for three generations.
