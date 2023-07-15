People don’t like to shop any more — at least not like they used to.
This thought occurred to me recently during one of the many rainy weekend afternoons we endured.
We were driving by Emerald Square in North Attleboro when I thought, remember when we used to spend a rainy weekend afternoon just browsing the mall? We weren’t looking to buy anything special. We would just walk around, pop into a few stores, grab a bite to eat at the food court.
Maybe we’d walk out with a few things. Maybe not.
We haven’t done that in years.
But there were always plenty of people at the mall, so it could be a social experience since you were likely to meet someone you knew.
And there was a serendipitous joy in finding a shirt or pair of shoes that you really liked.
If you were visiting near the Christmas shopping season, you were fighting for a parking space. Now, Emerald Square’s many parking spaces are usually empty, and the vast southern lot is often rented out for carnivals, RV sales or even a drag show.
Now, people browse with their fingers and their phones. People who say they are bad with numbers have memorized all 16 digits on their credit card along with the expiration date and three-digit code on the back.
Consumers are the winners. They save time and possibly money, and they have a far greater selection at their fingertips.
And there are losers.
The latest victim is Christmas Tree Shops, the Massachusetts-based chain with stores in North Attleboro and Foxboro. You know their slogan: “Don’t you just love a bargain?”
Well, you can get one now because Christmas Tree Shops plans to sell off its inventory and close the remaining 70 stores by the end of the month. “Christmas in July,” they’re calling it.
Christmas Tree Shops started on Cape Cod in the 1950s and is now based in Middleboro. Until earlier this year, the chain ran 82 stores in 20 states, but now it will enter the graveyard created by online retailing.
More than say, Bed Bath & Beyond, this store closing hits home. Selling everything from kitchen gadgets to outdoor furniture to toys and even food, this was a store for shoppers, for browsers.
You could stop in at Christmas Tree Shops on the spur of the moment and find something you would need/want. And their slogan rang true: There were always bargains on the shelves.
They were especially popular on the Cape, with stores along Route 28 in Falmouth and Dennis as well as the iconic windmill location at the Sagamore Bridge. Those stores and the Cape Cod Mall were always packed with desperate vacationers on rainy days.
The closing of the Christmas Tree Shops chain doesn’t hit home like Benny’s, however. That chain, founded in Rhode Island in 1924 with stores in Seekonk, North Attleboro and Mansfield, provided a different experience — and was beloved by customers.
Benny’s was a place you went to when you had a specific purchase in mind. You knew they would have it, despite their relatively small size compared to today’s big box stores, whether it was automotive goods or paint, toys or lawn furniture.
Making the closing announcement nearly six years ago, Benny’s President Arnold Bromberg attributed the decision in part to a change in retailing that “makes it nearly impossible for small, family-owned chains like ours to reasonably compete moving forward.”
So, sure, shopping with our fingers and phones empowers us, giving us options and saving us time.
But is it really a bargain?