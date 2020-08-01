Friday was one of the biggest days of our lives.
To get to how we arrived there, I guess you have to go back to my wife’s dreams.
Ever since she was a child, Carol wanted to be a dental hygienist. There was something about the woman in her dentist’s office — her professionalism, her caring bedside manner — that inspired her.
That didn’t happen, at least not right out of high school. Carol worked in health care jobs, but none that involved direct, one-on-one care with a patient.
But then, maybe 30 years ago, we talked.
Both boys will be off to school soon, she said. Do you think we’d be all right if I cut back on hours so I could go back to school?
Let’s give it a try.
It was part time at first, to earn the credits she needed to get into hygiene school. Then two years of full-time classes, commuting 45 minutes each way and hours and hours of study.
Carol barely had time to fit in a part-time job between classes and study, but she did. I became Mr. Mom, doing the cooking, the laundry, the shopping. It was exhausting but a good thing for me because I got to spend more time with the boys.
Finally, 25 years ago this spring, she graduated, top of her class. Suddenly, SHE was the professional, caring hygienist.
And suddenly we had more time.
And more money.
We were living at that time in my boyhood home, which we had bought from my parents 10 years earlier. I was fine with it. It held so many warm memories.
But that’s where my wife’s other dream came in.
This road is so busy, it’s not safe for the boys (she was right). All the kids’ friends live in this other, newer neighborhood (she was right). They’ll have so much room to play (she was right). We can afford it now (well, can we?).
Are you ever really sure when you’re making the biggest financial decision of your life?
So, we looked. And looked and looked and looked. Some houses were too big, others too small or had water in the basement or were in a bad location.
Then we got a call from a friend that a house was about to go on the market in the neighborhood where all our sons’ friends lived. It was in our price range.
Our agent arranged a visit. We walked around the first floor. As we climbed the stairs to the second floor, my wife turned to me.
“This is the one,” she said.
Boy, was she right.
Even though I stupidly wondered if it was too big — do we really need four bedrooms, a dining room, a living room AND a family room — it was perfect.
In summers, the kids would hop on their bikes and disappear for the entire day. To find them, we may have to call a few neighbors before we discovered which house they had landed at. But we knew they were safe and had fun.
It was a home of music.
David played the piano, Matt the drums (though never at the same time). When they practiced it was imperfect and beautiful, both in their own ways.
It was the home of the North Attleboro Wiffle Ball League, where at least a dozen boys would gather on endless summer days and play and play and play until an “I’m-safe-you’re-out” argument ended it — until the next day, when the games would resume.
A couple of years after we moved in, we welcomed a new member of the family, a cocker spaniel named Emma. For nearly 17 years, she was as loyal and loving a friend as you could find. It took me a long time to get used to NOT hearing her clicking across the hardwood floor to greet me whenever I opened the door.
It was the place where our family gathered for Thanksgiving and Christmas each year, where our nieces and nephews grew from infants to adults.
And right next door was a woman who taught us serenity, wisdom and the gift of laughing at ourselves. She was our neighbor for 24 years, our friend forever.
Our sons, 11 and 9 when we first moved in, are now 35 and 33, with great jobs, their own homes and wonderful life partners. Now, we really don’t need four bedrooms, a dining room, a living room AND a family room, and the maintenance that comes with it.
So, we made the difficult decision to downsize.
Friday, a young couple moved into the place we called home for 24 years, one month and five days. We wish them well.
We’re so thankful for the time we had there.
And I’m thankful my wife dreamed boldly and made the call: “This is the one.”
Like I said, boy was she right.
