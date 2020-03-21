The coronavirus pandemic has overwhelmed the lives of Americans from Attleboro to Alabama, from Washington, D.C., to Washington state, for nearly two weeks now.
It’s the uncertainty, the lack of control, the fear that are really making us sick now.
Here are 30 questions hanging over my head, and maybe yours, as we try to do our jobs or stay home from our jobs:
- Will I get it?
- If I do get it, will I survive?
- Will anyone in my family get it?
- How will they fare?
- Is that scratching in my chest a symptom?
- Or am I just paranoid?
- Does the guy in the grocery store who coughed near me have it?
- Should I stock up while I’m in the grocery store?
- Should I succumb to panic buying and purchase more toilet paper?
- Why, oh why, toilet paper?
- Is the government doing enough to stop this?
- Is the government going too far?
- Am I doing enough to keep safe?
- Do I wash my hands enough?
- Do I wash them correctly?
- Why do I touch my face so often?
- Did I do that before the virus became news or am I just noticing this habit now?
- When will hand sanitizer become available again?
- When will sports return?
- Am I being shallow and selfish to be thinking about sports right now?
- Will this affect my job? My wife’s job? My sons’?
- Do we have enough to get by without work for a while?
- How badly will this hurt my 401(k)?
- How are those hard-working folks who work in restaurants and bars going to get by?
- Will this hurt President Trump’s re-election efforts, giving ammunition to opponents who say he denies science, divides the nation and fails to tell the truth?
- Or will this help President Trump’s re-election efforts if, after six months, we escape relatively unscathed, giving ammunition to supporters who say he is a brilliant leader who guided the nation through the worst public health crisis in over a century?
- Is this the worst public health crisis in over a century?
- Or is this the health version of Y2K?
- And the two biggest questions:
- When will this end?
- How will this end?
