At the time, it must have been thought of as a miraculous breakthrough.
Scientists figured out a way to burn coal, coke or oil and turn it into light.
This started around 1820 when bright minds captured the gas produced by the combustion into a closed vessel and then piped it to customers. At first, the gas — “town gas” it was called — was primarily used for streetlights, but it later illuminated homes and businesses and eventually gained acceptance for heating and cooking.
It’s because of this process that the Attleboro Falls neighborhood of North Attleboro is undergoing a fairly extensive environmental cleanup to remove the byproducts of the process, primarily coal tar.
“Town gas” actually has a fairly strong history in North Attleboro.
The North Attleborough Gas Co. was formed in 1855 when the owners built a plant at Commonwealth Avenue and Mount Hope Street.
The property is currently owned and used as a natural gas distribution facility by Liberty Utilities, which will be conducting the cleanup.
The founding company also built a gasholder house at the site to store the gas before distribution. In the mid-19th century, these round brick buildings dotted the landscape.
The original gasholder house no longer exists, but North Attleboro has two of what are believed to be just six remaining gasholder buildings in all of Massachusetts.
North Attleboro’s second was built in 1865 and is located on the eastern side of East Street not far from Elm Street. That structure has lost much of its historic character due to renovations that included the addition of garage doors.
But the third gasholder house at 380 Elm St. is one of North Attleboro’s most familiar landmarks.
Built in 1882 to meet increased gas demand, the structure was adjacent to a coal-processing facility where the fuel was produced. The structure originally housed a tank in which gas was stored.
After a series of acquisitions, the company’s assets became part of the Vermont Light Co. in 1940. Roy Underhill, a gas company employee, purchased the building that year and was responsible for saving it from destruction by developers. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996, it now has preservation restrictions and is home to several small businesses.
The town’s historic commission calls it “a rare surviving example” of a mid-19th century natural gas storage building.
Perhaps the only thing quite like it is in Boston.
The Roxbury Gas Light Co. erected a gasholder house in the Dorchester neighborhood shortly after the Civil War. By the early 20th century, however, coal gas had fallen out of use and the building was closed.
In the 1920s, the building was actually used for a movie house. That didn’t last long and after a spell as a storage facility, the building eventually became an abandoned hulk.
For 60 years, it went unused until Werber Management bought it and hired a local architectural firm, Group One, to turn it into a hotel.
The 2001 transformation included replacing the three original floors inside with six new floors, which meant cutting 24 windows for each new floor through 20- to 24-inch-thick layers of brick. The company also had to find new bricks to match the coloring of the old ones.
Downtown Boston has a hotel, the Liberty, which pays homage to its original role as a jail, even calling its restaurant the Clink. However, the Dorchester hotel does little to publicize its past.
It is simply called the Best Western Roundhouse Suites. The miraculous 19th century breakthrough is not even mentioned.
Not a bright idea in my mind.
