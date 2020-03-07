The St. John’s School basketball tournament began in 1980, right around the time Ronald Reagan was winning the New Hampshire Republican primary and the entire nation was glued to “Dallas” to watch J.R get shot.
My, how things have changed.
But not so much at the tiny gym on Hodges Street in Attleboro.
Today, youth basketball tournaments are held at multi-court complexes, where dozens of games involving hundreds of players are held from as early as 8 in the morning to as late as 10 at night on a single weekend. St. John’s uses its one court over three or four weeks.
Although some tournaments are fundraisers, like St. John’s, many are strictly for competition. And even the ones that do raise funds use the complexes’ professional staff, unlike St. John’s all-volunteer effort.
But there are so many little details about the St. John’s tournament that make it a throwback to another era.
Let’s start at the start of the game. Each player on each team is introduced by a public address announcer at every game, usually in rousing fashion: “Number 24, KATIE JONES!!!”
Before the first game of the day, players and coaches from both teams gather on one knee around center court and recite the “Our Father.”
Tiny doesn’t really describe the court. Cozy. Snug. Petite. Those might be better words.
The court is so short that St. John’s has its own ground rules. Normally, once an offensive team brings the ball over halfcourt, it can’t go back without penalty. But at St. John’s, additional lines are needed to give teams roughly two-thirds of the court to operate their offense.
Often, it still isn’t enough as collisions are frequent, especially among the older players.
Some traditions are carried on, year after year. An all-star team and MVP are chosen in each division. Fresh popcorn is sold in the balcony, right next to the fans. Music is played between games and at halftime, although the selections have changed from the Harlem Globetrotters’ theme “Sweet Georgia Brown” in the early days to classic rock and contemporary pop now.
And David Barbour will be there.
When Tom Houle and some other fathers launched the event in 1980, it was a one-weekend affair. Houle asked Barbour and another referee to officiate.
“When it was over, there was a buffet with some sandwiches,” Barbour says, “and that was our pay.”
Since 1980, Barbour has served as supervisor of officiating, assigning referees for the dozens of games. And, like then, for no pay,
(Suggestion to St. John’s organizers: Please consider giving an annual sportsmanship award to a coach — and name it for David Barbour.)
I’ve had the pleasure of officiating in most St. John’s tournaments over the past quarter of a century. And there’s a moment I treasure more than any other.
While the competition is intense, skill levels vary greatly. Local religious schools and churches send teams to the tournament, and they may not have the depth of talent that AAU or town travel teams can draw upon. There are players on some teams mainly because every other kid in his or her class is on the team.
In nearly every tournament, one of those kids will get the ball, panic, then throw up a long shot — and see it go in.
The kid will try not to smile but will eventually burst into an ear-to-ear grin. Teammates will greet him or her with high-fives and belly bumps. Parents will stand and cheer.
And that kid will always remember the pinnacle of his or her athletic life.
Yes, many things have changed. But the joys of athletic competition are alive and well each year at St. John’s.
