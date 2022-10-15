Quick: Who is Massachusetts’ state auditor?
I’ll bet most devoted readers of this publication could not identify her or even knows what a state auditor does.
The auditor is a constitutional position responsible for conducting financial, performance and technical assessments of the executive branch of state government, including state programs, departments, agencies, authorities, contracts and vendors.
The current auditor is Suzanne Bump, a Democrat who has held the position for 12 years. Her predecessor was A. Joseph DeNucci, another Democrat first elected in 1986. Both were Beacon Hill insiders.
Bump is retiring in January, opening up the post and creating what will certainly be the only interesting statewide race on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Remember, though, early voting begins a week from Saturday.)
Competing for the job are 39-year-old Diana DiZoglio, a two-term Democratic state senator from Methuen, and 59-year-old Anthony Amore, a Republican from Winchester who has worked in security and as a private investigator.
What makes this interesting is that Amore is not like any other Republican on the ballot. They all embrace the Make America Great Again agenda of former president Donald Trump and support conservative views, like opposition to abortion rights.
While the state GOP bows to Trump, Amore called for his impeachment immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.
Amore identifies as a fiscally conservative and socially liberal Republican in the mold of outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker. He says he’s for low taxes and small government but supports abortion rights.
Those same positions were held by former governors William Weld and Paul Cellucci, and they were a proven formula for success. Republicans have held the governor’s office for 24 of the last 32 years as voters have sought to counterbalance the liberal Democratic dominance on Beacon Hill with a moderate member of the GOP as their chief executive.
Moderate is not a term that applies to today’s Massachusetts Republican Party, which has taken a hard turn to the right under Chairman Jim Lyons and the Republican nominee for governor, former state representative Geoff Diehl. Amore’s positions are heresy to the Trump acolytes, who have refused to support the candidate and have openly called him a RINO — Republican In Name Only.
The party is giving no financial support to Amore and doesn’t even have his photo on its website. He does, however, have the support of Baker, who once again this week topped the list of most popular governors in America — a truly remarkable feat considering that Republicans make up only 10% of Massachusetts voters and Baker has now served nearly eight years.
In fact, Amore is the only statewide candidate Baker is endorsing. The governor even refuses to back Diehl, his party’s nominee to succeed him.
“I think he’s probably the most qualified person who’s run to be auditor in a long time,” Baker said of Amore.
Which brings up perhaps the most intriguing part of Amore’s candidacy.
When January rolls around, a liberal Democrat, Attorney General Maura Healey, will almost certainly take over as governor. The Legislature will again be dominated by left-leaning or hard left Democrats.
Some people are asking: Isn’t now the time to install a Republican to be a watchdog on Beacon Hill?
Baker’s endorsement would seem to go a long way, but Amore’s credentials have been questioned. He currently oversees security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston — aren’t those stolen paintings still missing? — and his work as a private investigator included the effort to improve security at Logan Airport after the 9/11 attacks.
Keep in mind that Trump lost Massachusetts by a nearly 2-to-1 ratio in both 2016 and 2020. It’s hard envisioning how his support has improved since the traumatic events of Jan. 6.
Which leads me to believe that election results in the statewide races will be announced early on Nov. 8.
Except for, perhaps, maybe the auditor’s race.
Will Baker’s endorsement and sharply different positions from the rest of the pro-Trumpers on the ballot be enough to lift Amore to victory?
If he does pull off that rare GOP win, we may even remember his name.