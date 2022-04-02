Three years ago this week, North Attleboro voters overwhelmingly approved a charter, the first major overhaul of the town’s government since its 17th century founding.
The decision was a good one, especially since it centralized most authority to a town manager overseen by a town council elected by the voters.
But there are flaws, and I believe one of them will be exposed, again, at Tuesday’s annual town election.
There are about 21,000 voters in North Attleboro. Ninety-five percent of them are unlikely to cast a ballot.
A year ago, North Attleboro managed to get a 7.4% turnout, but the ballot featured a race among 12 candidates for nine seats on the town council, the town’s top position. Three candidates were also vying for two seats on the board of electric commissioners.
On Tuesday, the ballot features just one contested race, for two seats on the school committee, though it’s an interesting one. Ethan Hamilton, a two-term incumbent and current chairman, and first-term incumbent John Costello are being challenged by David Chee, a former member of both the school committee and board of selectmen, and Charles Dobre-Badobre, a native of Ivory Coast in western Africa. Hamilton and Costello are stressing their roles in the turnaround seen by North Attleboro schools, Chee is emphasizing his experience as a town official and Dobre-Badobre promises to be a “new voice” on the committee.
My guess is that about 1,000 people will decide that race, or about 5% of the town’s electorate. Considering there are nearly 4,000 students in North Attleboro’s public schools, that’s an awful lot of parents sitting out an election that affects their children.
But at least there’s a race for school committee. Five other officials — two members of the board of public works, two electric commissioners and one park commissioner — will serve their next term unopposed.
That’s not how democracy is supposed to work.
In my opinion, the charter committee that worked for years to draw up the government blueprint approved by voters in 2019 kept too many vestiges of the past, perhaps to assuage old-school factions and assure passage of the document. Why do we still have an elected board of public works and park commission? Isn’t the town manager supposed to run all departments outside the schools and the quasi-government municipal electric utility?
And why are we still voting every year?
The biggest race in North Attleboro is for the town council. All nine members are elected every other year to two-year terms. The school committee, on the other hand, still consists of seven members serving staggered three-year terms, just as it did prior to the charter’s approval.
My suggestion would be to do away with all other boards except the council and school committee. School committee members’ terms could be restructured so that they too would be elected every other year to two-year terms.
A biennial election with 16 open seats may boost turnout, at least a little. The same thousand or so people shouldn’t be deciding our town’s leaders every year.
One final thought: The North Attleboro Electric Department is a separate agency from the rest of municipal government and deserves a board to oversee it. In Mansfield, the electric commissioners are members of the select board.
Could that work in North Attleboro? Wouldn’t that bring more public scrutiny to an agency that affects every home and business in town, both in terms of service and cost?
In other words, it would shed more light on the electric department (couldn’t resist the pun).