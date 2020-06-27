Here’s one birthday I’ll bet you didn’t remember was coming up: North Attleboro’s new municipal government turns a year old on Wednesday.
No celebrations are in the works that I know of. Nor should there be.
Although some predicted the community of nearly 30,000 people that likes to think of itself as a small town would change forever when it voted last year to overhaul its government, it really hasn’t. In fact, I doubt even half the town’s population knows that they are now governed by a town council rather than the Colonial-era system of a board of selectmen and town meeting.
The nine-member town council that now runs the community said its top priority was to hire a top-notch town manager. It took six months but all seem pleased with the selection of Michael Borg, an energetic retired Army colonel.
Change is difficult and slow, especially in a government that employs hundreds of people and whose budget is approaching nine figures.
Borg had barely gotten to know his way around town hall when the coronavirus pandemic struck, leaving every government, every business, every household in panic mode and uncertain as to when the scourge will end. The last four months have been a time to hang on and survive, not an opportunity to make changes.
Proponents for government overhaul had promised a more effective and efficient government, but still there have been disappointments. The most recent of those was the town’s inability to take advantage of what few area downtowns have — a dozen eating establishments within easy walking distance — by closing off the streets a few nights a week.
Still, the lack of time to implement change and the ongoing public health crisis mean it’s too early to give a grade to North Attleboro’s new government. However, the town now has more independence — previously, North Attleboro needed the approval of the state Legislature to make any structural changes to its government — and a more streamlined and accessible means to operate municipal services.
Those assets will be really helpful to the community in the future.
And there’s plenty of time to work out any flaws in the government blueprint.
Topping the list in my book would be a move that would further streamline the government while establishing a clear chain of command in two town departments.
One of the goals of the charter commission, which drew up the government blueprint, was to reduce the number of elected and appointed boards in the government. This would eliminate the fiefdoms that had developed over the years, making town services more efficient and more accessible to taxpayers.
However, the charter commission decided against doing away with two elected boards, ones overseeing the public works and the park and recreation departments. Municipal park and rec commissions are usually appointed and most towns do not have a board overseeing public works, let alone one that is elected. Why North Attleboro needs one is beyond me.
More importantly, it creates a potential conflict. The heads of the public works and park departments are appointed by the town manager but overseen by the elected boards. So who are their bosses?
One of the charter commission’s goals was to give the town manager supervision over all departments outside the schools. If that’s so, let’s do away with the public works and park boards and truly put the town manager in charge.
There’s no need to light a candle to celebrate the first birthday of North Attleboro’s government. But here’s one way to mark the day: Go out Tuesday and vote in the annual town election.
