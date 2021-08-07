The future of Sturdy Memorial Hospital is clearly aimed in one direction.
By appointing Aimee Brewer as the hospital’s next president and CEO, Sturdy’s board of directors intends to keep the hospital as an independent, non-profit resource for the community, just as it has for more than a century.
Brewer, who takes over for the retiring Joseph Casey on Oct. 4, now serves as president of NorthBay Healthcare Group in Fairfield, Calif.
That organization sounds like a West Coast version of the Attleboro area’s community hospital. Fairfield, in the San Francisco area, has a population of about 115,000, and NorthBay employs about 2,500 workers compared to about 2,000 by Sturdy and its various affiliates.
NorthBay received a “high performing” rating from a national survey by US News & World Report and was ranked tied for 50th on California’s massive list of hospital groups.
But Brewer did not always work for an independent, non-profit hospital. Prior to joining NorthBay, she worked at for-profit hospital groups in Chicago and across Western states including Idaho and Utah.
Her transition to a non-profit hospital was apparently a smooth one.
“She quickly acclimated to the nonprofit, community-oriented philosophy that is ingrained here,” Archie Campbell, chairman of NorthBay’s board of directors, said in a statement when Brewer was promoted to president. “She promptly took to building relationships and partnerships, enhancing and expanding services across the organization.”
If maintaining the independent, non-profit status is the goal of Sturdy’s board of directors, count me in favor.
Larger chain hospitals all cite savings in management and purchasing, the ability to pay for the latest, most sophisticated equipment and the ability to attract and retain the best staff as advantages over smaller, independent hospitals.
I don’t buy it.
We’ve all seen what happens when large corporations take over smaller companies. The personal touch disappears. Customer service becomes a nightmare. Good luck getting a human being to answer the phone.
And there’s always the suspicion that turning a healthy profit colors medical decisions by large corporations.
Of course, Sturdy could probably benefit from having a fresh face on top of the masthead.
Linda Shyavitz was president and CEO for nearly three decades, consistently turning healthy profits and purchasing new equipment and office space — often in cash — while other independent Massachusetts hospitals struggled to stay afloat.
Shyavitz turned over the reins in 2013 to her protégé, Dr. Bruce Auerbach. But after five years, he suddenly retired.
Casey, also a longtime employee, has run the hospital ever since. But what appeared to be an interim appointment has now been stretched out to nearly three years.
Like all medical providers, the pandemic has created enormous stress at Sturdy over the past year and a half. In addition to COVID, the hospital’s staff had to deal with a difficult computer conversion last fall.
Sturdy also suffered a ransomware attack earlier this year, exposing patients’ medical and personal information and forcing the hospital to pay those who caused the breach to make sure the data wasn’t redistributed.
Still, Sturdy has consistently been ranked among Massachusetts’ best community hospitals and operates solidly in the black.
The board of directors clearly wants to maintain that record. It will be Aimee Brewer’s job to see that it happens.
