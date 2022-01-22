A few odds and ends while wondering how it could possibly be 20 years since the “Tuck Rule” thriller, the last game played at the old Foxboro Stadium.
No longer great?
Think your New England Patriots are headed back to the Super Bowl soon?
Nah, me neither.
It wasn’t just the 1-4 ending to the season, capped by the worst shellacking I have ever seen a playoff team suffer in the 47-17 humiliation at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.
Even during the seven-game win streak that put them atop the AFC, didn’t you have the feeling that this was going too good, too soon?
That ending exposed too many flaws to think that Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick & Co. can bring the Patriots back to the promised land.
For one thing, how much longer are those two principals going to be around? Kraft turns 81 in June and Belichick will be 70 just before draft day.
Belichick may be grooming Josh McDaniels to be his successor, but all I can think of is Phil Bengston. Bengston was the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator under Vince Lombardi, considered one of the smartest football minds of the time.
When Lombardi retired, Bengston succeeded him. He was fired after three seasons with a record of 20-21-1 — but that was still better than the next four coaches who followed Lombardi.
Looking back, the Patriots were 2-3 against playoff teams this season, beating the injury-wracked Tennessee Titans and the befuddled Bills in that memorable maelstrom in Buffalo. They were not mediocre but they weren’t a whole lot above that.
This past draft was the first good one they’ve had in years, but not enough to fill all the holes in their roster. They spent a fortune in free agency this year, $160 million in guarantees, drafted their quarterback of the future and only improved from 7-9 to 10-8. I don’t expect Kraft will open his wallet to that extent again.
Oh, yeah, the quarterback. Like most New England fans, I like Mac Jones and think he’s a good player and going to continue to improve.
But let’s not kid ourselves to think he’s the next Tom Brady. Because chances are he won’t be.
Brady is unquestionably the greatest quarterback ever. To expect Jones to become TB 2, well, that may be asking too much.
Still, can’t wait for next season to begin. And we can, without argument, take satisfaction that the Patriots dominated the NFL like no team before.
Super Bowls in Foxboro
There will be Super Bowls coming to Foxboro — the high school variety. The MIAA, which oversees interscholastic sports in the state, will hold eight Super Bowl games at Gillette Stadium for the eight high school football divisions. Three will be held on Friday, Dec. 2 and five on Saturday, Dec. 3. Let’s hope some local high schools make it there, like North Attleboro and King Philip did this year.
Not on the cutting room floor
If you’ve seen “Don’t Look Up,” the big-budget movie with a cast featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett, you probably recognized at least one of the two local locations used in the filming. The first occurs early when Lawrence’s character, a Michigan State grad student, is detained by FBI agents on a picture-perfect campus quadrangle. That campus is easily recognizable as Wheaton College in Norton. The second is not so easy to spot. In it, Lawrence is working in a store when she meets her future love interest, played by Timothee Chalamet. That was filmed at Chris Gasbarro’s Fine Wine & Spirits in North Attleboro.
Road jobs
I’m not sure if it’s federal infrastructure money but I’m glad to see the state is investing in road improvements locally. In particular, the state is hoping to improve traffic flow from Interstate 495 to Route 1A near the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets by adding a lane to the exit ramp. Traffic often backs up on the highway, especially during Thanksgiving Day weekend.
OK, time to get my spot on the couch ready for two NFL doubleheaders, starting at 4:30 Saturday.