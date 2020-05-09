I work on Chestnut Street in North Attleboro. Now that the weather is nice and because of, well, you know what, I walk during my lunch break.
Usually, I walk to South Washington Street where there are wide sidewalks and flat terrain that stretches for miles in either direction.
And — no matter which way I turn, left or right — I can view a little history.
Let’s start right at the corner of Chestnut and South Washington streets, in front of the beautifully renovated factory that is now North Attleboro police headquarters. A stone there marks the site where a French immigrant, whose identity has never been verified, built the first jewelry-making shop in America.
The year was 1790. By the middle of the 19th century, Attleborough — the combined community of Attleboro and North Attleboro before they split in 1887 — boasted of being the “jewelry capital of the world.” There may have been considerable booster-ish hyperbole in that title, but there’s no doubt that much of the wealth from this area came from the manufacturing of millions of bobbles, buttons, military awards and religious items.
You can see that by turning left and heading south to the South Washington Street Historic District. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995, and it is well known as having some of the finest old homes in the area. During the Christmas season, it is an especially popular place for people to drive by to see some extravagant lights; the North Attleborough Historical Society hosts a tour of some of the homes each December.
But you can appreciate the homes — and the maintenance given by the current owners — by traveling at a walking pace instead of the 30 mph speed limit (which almost no one observes).
There are some very old homes: the Edward Richards Homestead dates to 1762, or 13 years before British troops clashed with colonial militia a little further north in Lexington and Concord. Another house further south, owned by the locally prominent Draper family, may date to 1750.
What really makes this area of South Washington Street stand out are the homes of industrialists at a time when the local jewelry industry was at its peak, from the late 1800s to the early 20th century.
Houses from this period include the Stick-style Hixon-Fisher House at 152 South Washington (circa 1881), the eclectic Louis Freeman House at 206 South Washington (c. 1891), and the high-style Queen Anne/Colonial Revival house at 264 South Washington.
But turn right at Chestnut and South Washington and you can also see history: the North Attleboro Town Center Historic District, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
The first center of the Town of Attleborough was in what is now the Oldtown section of North Attleboro, along Old Post Road near Mount Hope Street. That area is also on the National Register because Attleborough’s first church and its militia training ground were located there.
Downtown North Attleboro as we know it today didn’t develop until nearly 150 years after Attleborough was incorporated in 1694. Jewelry shops sprang up when the railroad ran through there and because the Ten Mile River was available to generate power and get rid of waste.
Many of today’s downtown buildings were constructed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Indeed, if you look at old photos of downtown North Attleboro, you can recognize the structures.
For instance, at North Washington and Orne streets, are two restaurants, the Mad Moose Saloon and China Garden. When I was a boy growing up in North Attleboro, that building housed a J.J. Newbury, the closest thing we had to a department store.
Two of the most prominent buildings in the historic district stand side by side: Richards Memorial Library, opened in 1895 and designed by prominent Boston architect William Herbert McLean, and the Grace Episcopal Church, a 1930 Gothic Revival stone building constructed after the previous church was destroyed by fire.
Also gone thanks to a 2014 fire is the massive Odd Fellows Building, leaving a vacant lot at North Washington and Church streets. But just behind it is the building at 12 Church St. that housed The Evening Chronicle, one of two predecessors to this publication.
Inside, not only was the local news of the day generated but national politics, as Joe Martin, the paper’s editor and publisher, held court in his other role, as a congressman for more than four decades and speaker of the U.S. House for two terms.
So, take a walk in North Attleboro while this, well, you know what, drags on. You can get a history lesson as well as pile up your 10,000 steps a day.
