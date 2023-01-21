Teachers are great.
A number of heroes emerged during COVID, and among them were teachers.
I really don’t like Zoom conferences. I can’t imagine the burden and stress teachers faced daily trying to do their jobs, instructing 20 or more kids, many of whom lacked the parental and technical support to ensure they were actually learning.
And now those same teachers are trying to educate kids set back a year or two academically and socially due remote learning, masking and social distancing.
Teachers now face more rules, more testing, more scrutiny than ever before.
I’ve written tributes to teachers who changed my life and my kids’ lives.
Like I said, teachers are great.
Teachers’ unions … well, not so much.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association recently rolled out its priorities for the legislative session that began this month, putting near the top of the list restoring public employees’ right to strike.
It is now illegal for public employees to walk off the job — imagine if cops and firefighters did that.
The MTA argues that no state and municipal employees, except those in public safety, should be denied “the right to strike.”
“It’s time now to achieve the right to strike, return what is a human right back to the public sector workers,” MTA President Max Page said at a press conference outlining the union’s priorities.
The MTA also argues this will decrease class disruptions because school committees will move more quickly to settle rather than face a strike.
Massachusetts teachers have been bolder in job actions in the past year. In October, Malden and Haverhill teachers walked off the job for one and five days, respectively, while the Melrose union threatened to strike last week before reaching an 11th-hour deal with the school committee.
There’s no question teacher strikes are a huge disruption, for students’ education and even more for parents who may need to take time out of work because they have no day care alternative.
But disrupting the public is not why teacher strikes should be illegal. Lots of strikes are disruptive — dock workers, for instance — but perfectly legal.
Teacher strikes should not be legalized because they are unfair to the public.
If laborers or flight attendants or other union employees walk off the job, they pay a price — a day’s pay. Do that over several days or weeks or even months, and striking employees may start to wonder how they will put food on the table.
Sure, they have a strike fund, but it’s not the equivalent of a paycheck, and that’s really just money they set aside from their union dues for this purpose.
Teachers are required by law to work 180 days in a school year. Even if they strike, they will get paid. There may be a delay in the paycheck, but the money will be there.
Massachusetts teachers unions do face a fine if they strike. Haverhill teachers, for instance, were hit with a $50,000 fine for their five-day strike — $10,000 a day, or about $15 per day per teacher.
That’s not a day’s pay.
The unions argue that restoring the right to strike would cause fewer strikes by giving teachers unions more leverage in collective bargaining negotiations.
“It’s amazing how quickly things get done when a school committee has to take it seriously,” Deb Gesualdo, president of the Malden Education Association, told the State House News Service. “Having a right to strike will not impede bargaining, it will actually help it, and bargaining will progress faster.”
That’s undoubtedly true. School committees will certainly cave to teachers’ demands more quickly when the union’s unfair advantage is used against them.
That may make union members happy, but school committees represent the public — taxpayers, the people funding the teachers’ salaries.
Giving teachers the right to strike is an unfair advantage, leverage that benefits unions, not the public.
I understand the MTA exists to serve its membership.
But let’s hope our lawmakers spurn this union priority.