Politicians bow to unions, especially teachers unions.
We’ve seen recently this on both sides of the aisle when it comes to vaccinations for COVID-19.
On the Democratic side, there is President Joe Biden, who is now pushing for full vaccination of teachers in order to completely reopen schools. The president wants teachers moved near the front of the line even though his handpicked director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, said that “schools can safely reopen” and “vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for the safe reopening of schools.”
On the Republican side, Gov. Charlie Baker also wants shots in teachers’ arms quickly after getting push-back from the unions — and from the Democratic leadership in the Legislature, led by Senate President Karen Spilka — a week after he sought to fully reopen schools by April.
Prior to the governor’s flip-flop this past week, the state’s largest teachers union had accused Baker of “callous disregard for the health and safety of school employees, students and families” by not moving teachers up the list of those eligible for shots.
We heard that same us-first mentality this week from North Attleboro’s teachers union after Superintendent Scott Holcomb boldly unveiled a plan to bring students back four days a week beginning this Monday.
“Now is not the time to abandon the proven public health measures that have allowed us to successfully bring students back into the classroom safely,” North Attleboro Federation of Teachers President Nicole Reminder said in a statement. “...North Attleboro educators are already putting ourselves at risk every day to serve our students. We’re so close to ending this pandemic and returning all students to the classroom full-time, but we need to do it safely and in line with public health guidance.”
The truth is there have been no in-school transmissions of the coronavirus in North Attleboro schools since classes returned on a hybrid or remote basis back in September.
Besides, anyone who works with the public is putting themselves at risk every day. That’s life in a pandemic.
The CDC in fact, says teachers are at lower risk than many other occupations. They rate elementary school teachers at 50th, well behind flight attendants (20th), veterinarians (27th) and hairstylists (39th).
The North Attleboro union’s statement is made worse by the fact that nearly $3 million in federal funds has been spent in the town’s schools to purchase personal protection equipment and improve ventilation. Few private-sector employers are able to spend that kind of money to enhance worker safety conditions without any hope of a return on their investment.
Biden and Baker’s cowing to the unions is especially disappointing since both have famously vowed to follow the science and the data, not emotional pleas. Both positioned themselves as opposites of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, who said that the pandemic would disappear by Easter of last year, declined to show leadership by wearing a mask and did virtually nothing to stop mounting COVID deaths after his election defeat in November.
Biden’s rush to get teachers vaccinated appears to be an effort to win their cooperation in fulfilling one of his campaign promises, getting schools reopened in his first 100 days in office.
But if Biden was truly listening to his CDC director, he’d realize she was following the science, not self-interest.
A team of CDC scientists published a review of numerous studies that show “there has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.” Indeed, the CDC researchers pointed out one study of 17 Wisconsin schools found that after taking basic mitigation measures, “COVID-19 incidence was lower in schools than in the community.”
Baker, likewise, seems to be seeking the unions’ assistance in reopening schools by April, a goal his administration laid out last week but now may be struggling to achieve.
Moving teachers up the vaccine line means that others who may face exposure — supermarket clerks, hairstylists, anyone in the struggling restaurant industry — will wait longer for a shot.
But don’t blame the unions. They’re fighting for their members.
Blame the politicians who bow to them, leaving other unrepresented workers behind.
