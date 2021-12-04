Thank you, Charlie Baker, for seven admirable years as governor of Massachusetts, and best wishes for the years ahead.
Thank you being an adult during this entire pandemic. Thank you putting down mostly reasonable rules and working to get the state on board in observing them. Were all the rules sensible and helpful in stopping the spread of COVID-19? No to the first part, and probably not to the second. But it’s not like you were working off some template. This hadn’t happened before, and let’s be honest, the experts who told us initially not to wear face covering, then said putting on a mask was the most important thing we could do were often off base.
Thank you for telling us to put on a mask, even when we didn’t want to.
Thank you for pushing the coronavirus shots. Massachusetts is one of the most vaccinated states. After being one of the early hot spots, Massachusetts has one of the lowest infection rates. There’s a connection, and it’s due to your leadership.
Thank you for calling Donald Trump on his, er, baloney, on everything from the pandemic to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump’s statement on Baker’s decision this week not to seek re-election was laughable. “RINO Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has announced that, because I didn’t endorse him and he is incapable of getting the Republican nomination, he will not be running for reelection,” Trump said in the statement. “He’s been very selfish, and is bad news for the Republican Party — actually, he shouldn’t even be considered a Republican. We wish him well!” Trump’s dancing-on-the-grave routine is typical of the new Republican brand of combative politics. Trump should have left it to the last sentence. But that wouldn’t be Donald Trump. And you, Charlie Baker, would never be like Donald Trump.
Thank you for trying, at least, to improve the MBTA. The regional transit system was an absolute mess when you arrived on Beacon Hill. And we here in the Attleboro area remember the near collapse commuter rail suffered during that awful winter of 2015. But there have been some efficiencies, some improvements. That battleship has at least started to turn around.
Thank you for the selfies. I know it’s a small thing, but it’s enabled you to endear yourself to your constituents. It’s what 21st century politicians do instead of kissing babies. (Can you imagine that now?) I remember one downtown Mansfield block party where you were the biggest hit in a night loaded with entertainment. With your 6-foot-6 frame, you could easily get a shot above the crowd and let constituents share in their social media world that they spent some time with the governor, who is a pretty regular guy.
Thank you for being a centrist technocrat in a political world of hard-core liberals and conservatives. You identify problems that face the entire state and work toward pragmatic, affordable solutions. You have never been interested in winning points with special interest groups from either the left or right wing. There have been mistakes — the State Police corruption cases, the deaths of at least 76 veterans from COVID-19 at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke — but the vast majority of residents knew your focus was on their issues, not your party.
And thank you in advance for the year ahead. If history is any indication, you will work as hard in seeking smart solutions to the state’s problems in the next 13 months as you have in the previous 83 — and you will be a gentleman about it, a rare feat in today’s politics.
It is just that approach that has made you, a Republican in a deep blue state, America’s most popular governor. When you announced Wednesday you would not seek a third term, the Trump crowd let out a Bronx cheer while liberal Democrats quietly celebrated.
But much of Massachusetts — where the number of unenrolled voters outnumber Democrats and Republicans combined — was saddened. They know they are losing a leader fighting for them, not to score partisan politics.
If they’re like me, they ought to thank you for that.
