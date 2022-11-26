Citizens for Limited Taxation, one of the most powerful forces on Beacon Hill for nearly a half century, one that has kept billions of dollars in your wallet and away from the government, has quietly closed its doors.
R.I.P., CLT.
Have you gotten a check or a deposit from the state lately? In fact, more than 1.3 million Massachusetts taxpayers have received about $1.2 billion in refunds, and there are still 1.8 million people awaiting another $1.8 billion.
Thank CLT.
Back in 1986, the small band of taxpayer advocates backed a referendum preventing state tax revenue from growing faster than the salaries and wages of Massachusetts residents. Beacon Hill objected, of course, but voters approved the proposal.
For years, the law was forgotten. But the law resurfaced this year when Massachusetts enjoyed a historic surplus and the state was forced to return about $3 billion to taxpayers.
Because CLT fought state leadership, you received or will get a refund that will at least take a little sting out of the skyrocketing prices of food and fuel.
But CLT is best known for the law known as Proposition 2½. That referendum, approved in 1980, the same year Massachusetts voters backed Ronald Reagan for president, limits the increase in property taxes cities and towns can collect each year to 2½ percent, plus new construction. The law also placed a ceiling on the amount a community can raise in property taxes, limited motor vehicle excise taxes to 2½ percent and established an income-tax deduction for renters.
Nearly all 351 cities and towns faced enormous budget cuts when the law took effect, although Proposition 2½ did allow municipalities to reduce spending in stages, by 15 percent a year until they were under the cap.
In Attleboro, for instance, it took three years before Mayor Gerald Keane and the city council were able to get spending to comply with Proposition 2½. Dozens of jobs were cut, but the city managed to find new ways to do business and to bring in revenue.
For instance, the first trash fees and school athletic fees were imposed at that time. Water and sewer fees, which were largely subsidized by property taxes prior to Proposition 2½, were assessed entirely to the users.
Isn’t that just shifting the costs, you ask. Yes, but I’ll argue that it’s better to have the people who use municipal services pay for them than a cash-poor, house-rich widow.
Governments actually changed their ways, cutting back on jobs and programs or simply learning to do with less.
In addition, the state began to better support municipal governments with higher amounts of local aid. It had no choice; the law also required the state to fund any mandates it imposed on cities and towns.
Proposition 2½, at first vigorously opposed by Democrats and public-employee unions, has gained widespread if begrudging acceptance as part of the rules of the game in Massachusetts.
What’s really amazing is that CLT had only been in existence a few years when the referendum went before voters.
The group was formed in 1974 to fight a proposal to replace the state’s flat income tax with a graduated system, similar to the federal government. CLT successfully defeated that referendum in 1976 and in 1994 when it was proposed again.
CLT was led by Barbara Anderson, a Marblehead resident with fiery red hair and a personality to match. Often at her side was a local man, Francis “Chip” Faulkner.
Faulkner, who lived in Wrentham before moving to Attleboro, was hired by CLT in 1979 to work on the Proposition 2½ campaign, then stayed on in a variety of roles, including spokesman and associate director. In my days as a reporter, both Anderson and Faulkner were great to talk to, slinging quotes that ticked off the political establishment.
CLT was always a small group without a lot of money. Anderson’s top pay as executive director reportedly was $10 an hour.
The ranks have grown even thinner in recent years, as has the money.
Anderson died of cancer in 2016, followed three years later by Faulkner, also of cancer.
The current executive director, Chip Ford, is retiring at age 73. In a final email sent to supporters and friends, he thanked the donors who kept the organization alive for 48 years. The organization, Ford said, saved Massachusetts taxpayers “tens of billions of dollars” and was “leaving them in a far better placed than had CLT never existed.”
That’s very true, and that’s why I’ll say it again — and why we should all say it.
Thanks, and R.I.P., CLT.