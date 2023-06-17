This is my 38th Father’s Day as a dad. It’s time I said thank you to my sons.
Before I became a father, I would wonder why some people got so excited to hold a baby.
Then, I put you in my arms and sat in the rocking chair and lulled you to sleep. And then I understood.
Thank you for warming my heart.
I remember the baby giggles when I would lift you and fly you around like a plane and let you jump on me, all the while pretending I was hurting when I was really loving every minute of it. The same goes for the times in a pool or a beach, tossing you in the air or seeing who could produce the best cannonball splashes.
Thank you for returning child-like joy to me.
Thank you for the happiness you brought to your grandparents. They would love to take you on day trips, and they never said no when we asked them to watch you.
Your faces would just light up when you saw them. Trust me, they felt the same.
Thank you, David, for having me take you to piano lessons. As a child, I always had a secret desire to play the piano, but I never followed up on it, lacking the discipline to practice and fearing I would fail.
After lessons, I would always encourage you to practice because I wanted to hear you play. Wow, that’s my son, I would think.
Thank you for filling our home with the sound of music.
Thank you, Matt, for the privilege of coaching you for 10 years, especially in baseball, a sport I’ve loved my whole life. I hope the hours we spent practicing your hitting and fielding were as much fun for you as they were for me.
Your mom and I always say those spring and summer evenings watching you play and befriending your teammates’ families were some of the best days of our lives. I hope you learned a little about the game and a lot about the life lessons sports teach us.
Thank you for deepening my passion for baseball.
Thank you both for the nights we spent laughing on the couch watching “The Simpsons” or “Family Guy.” Even today, most family gatherings will include at least one Peter Griffin quote, and it takes me back to those good times.
Thank you both for the determination and integrity you have brought to your adult careers. It means a lot to us to know that you are hard-working contributors to your community.
When I see you at work, David, I see how much your employers like and respect you, and I know your supervisors feel the same about you. I was a boss for many years, and I know that’s not easy. Your knowledge and professionalism always impress me.
Matt, I admire how you set high standards for yourself and work so hard to achieve them. Your creativity and technical knowledge wow me. I have a difficult time even explaining to others what you do at the high-tech company.
Thank you for bringing your significant others into our lives. We love them both and look forward to spending much more family time with them.
Most importantly, I’ve never seen either of you as happy as you are with your life’s companion at your side. I cannot explain how important that is to a parent.
Anyone who has been a parent understands that you learn so much from your child. Thank you for helping me be a better man.
And, most of all, thank you for making me a very proud father.
Love, Dad