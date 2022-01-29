If not for Doug Reed, my whole career at The Sun Chronicle — heck, all my journalism aspirations — might have been ruined.
There’s a funny story to go with that.
In the early spring of 1978, I was a junior at Emerson College in Boston. My academic adviser, Marsha Della Giustina, was — and still is — a very motivating woman, and she was pushing me to land an internship.
About the same time, a friend called me and said The Sun Chronicle was looking for help in the sports department. Sports staffers had asked him to work, but he didn’t have time.
I told Marsha about it. She quickly got on the phone. By the end of the day, it was arranged that I would serve an internship in The Sun Chronicle sports department. I just had to drop off a resume as soon as possible.
Being a 20-year-old kid whose only jobs were washing dishes and mowing lawns, I didn’t have a resume. But Marsha gave me some forms and that night in my room in North Attleboro — I commuted to school — I put together a resume on the electric typewriter someone had given me. (That was about as far advanced as word processing was at the time.)
I worked on it for a good part of the night, scratching things off and inserting better words. I wanted it to be just right, to impress the folks at my hometown paper, perhaps enabling me to land a full-time job there or somewhere else after I graduate.
I had to leave early in the morning so I asked my mother if she could drop it off at The Sun Chronicle.
Sure, she said.
Make sure you give it to Doug Reed, I said. He’s the managing editor, I told her.
When I got home that night, I saw the resume in my bedroom.
I panicked.
Did you take this to The Sun Chronicle, I asked my mother.
Yes, and I gave it to Doug Reed. A very nice man, she said.
Oh no. I must have given her the marked-up version, the one filled with things scratched off and better words inserted.
They must think I’m a complete idiot. Or extraordinarily unprofessional. Or both.
The next morning, I called The Sun Chronicle and asked for Doug Reed. I nervously told him the story and told him I’d drive to Attleboro as soon as possible with the correct resume.
I must have sounded like a death-row inmate begging for a pardon.
Doug chuckled.
I thought that all those corrections were a little unusual, he said. No problem, drop it off when you can.
Turns out the messy resume didn’t ruin my career. They probably needed the help — free help — as much as I needed the internship.
After the internship was over, the sports staff — Mark Farinella and Peter Gobis — asked me to stay on part time. They’d even pay me.
There were no full-time openings at The Sun Chronicle for a while, but by late 1980, a year and a half after I graduated from Emerson, Doug called me and wanted to know if I was interested in a full-time news reporter job that was opening.
Come on down, we’ll talk, he said, and don’t bother bringing a resume.
He chuckled again.
It’s that chuckle that I remember when I heard of Doug Reed’s passing last Sunday at the age of 82.
I only worked with Doug for a few years, but not much seemed to faze him. He never got too emotional, never very angry, never too excited, just even keeled.
That’s a rare trait in any newsroom.
After his time at The Sun Chronicle, Doug worked at the Quincy Patriot Ledger, then in 1987 founded the North Attleboro Free Press. That made him competitors with The Sun Chronicle, and we would bump into each other occasionally at various events. It was always the same old Doug. He always possessed that easy-going manner.
It seemed to help his career.
Doug’s many accomplishments — helping to guide the merger of the Attleboro Sun and the Evening Chronicle into The Sun Chronicle in 1971, then founding his own weekly newspaper — earned him induction into the freshman class of the New England Press Association Newspaper Hall of Fame.
That same even-keeled disposition also helped him overlook — even chuckle at — a bone-headed blunder by a 20-year-old kid.
And I thank him for it.