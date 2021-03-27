To baby boomers like me who grew in North Attleboro 50 years ago, it was the biggest story in the world.
One of our own was murdered.
It was quite a story then.
It’s still quite a story.
In the fall of 1972, Paul Cavalieri, a son of a prominent North Attleboro building contractor, was 13 and entering the eighth grade at St. Mary’s-Sacred Heart School. The two parishes had just merged their two schools that year and Paulie — he was Paulie to everyone I know — was in the first class, along with my brother Dan.
But I had known Paulie for a couple of years. We had played together on an all-star baseball team. Even though he was at least a year younger than anyone on the team, he was one of the best players, much better than me.
Paulie left his house in the early evening of Nov. 2, 1972. He never came home.
Two days later, Paulie’s mother received a phone call. “You will receive instructions,” a whispered voice told her.
Paulie’s parents contacted North Attleboro police, who notified the FBI. The Cavalieris agreed to let investigators put a “tap” on their phone to record incoming calls and a “trap” to trace calls.
A few later, Paulie’s father, Anthony Cavalieri, received a ransom note demanding $50,000. The note read in part: “Tony, we have your son Paul. We want $50,000 in small bills in a brown bag. Don’t tell the cops about this because we will be watching very closely and if there are any mess-ups, your son is dead.”
Then, Paulie’s father received a series of calls demanding the payment of ransom in return for his son’s return. Twice, a bag with ransom money was left at locations designated by the caller. Those bags were never picked up.
But on the third attempt, the ransom was collected. Police followed that person who said he had been paid $500 to collect the money and bring it to another person, who he identified.
Eight days after Paulie disappeared, that person was interviewed by police. The next day, he was arrested.
His identity was shocking: It was Eddie Lykus, a neighbor and friend of the Cavalieris and son of a former North Attleboro police chief.
Lykus was 19 at the time and best known as being the biggest kid around, about 6-feet-10.
It would be another six months, on April 12, 1973, before even more shocking news was reported.
Paulie Cavalieri’s body was found in a wooded area off Interstate 295 in North Attleboro. He had been shot with a .38-caliber handgun.
It was all we could talk about: Paulie was shot. A medical examiner testified that it appeared death occurred at the time of Paulie’s disappearance, though he could not be certain of it.
Just months later, Lykus was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and extortion. The trial made legal history as voice print analysis from those calls was admitted as evidence.
Lykus has been in prison since, appealing various aspects of his conviction all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. His most recent attempt to be freed, by seeking parole due to medical issues, was denied recently.
And that’s what made me remember the biggest story in our little world a half century ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.