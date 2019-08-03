When George Herman Ruth arrived at North Attleboro’s Columbia Field on Oct. 4, 1919, nearly 100 years ago, he was the most talked-about player in all of baseball, perhaps in all of American sports.
But he had not yet become BABE RUTH.
He was not yet the Bambino, the Sultan of Swat, the Colossus of Clout. He had not yet, figuratively at least, built Yankee Stadium. He was not yet the greatest American sports figure of the first half of the 20th century.
In fact, many of the Boston newspapers were still calling him George, not Babe.
But his fame was beginning to grow.
The season that had just concluded was at least the start of a turning point in the career of the player who changed baseball more than anyone else.
From the time he arrived at Fenway Park as a 19-year-old rookie in 1914 until early September 1918, Ruth was a star pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, a team that would capture three World Series championships during that span. Like now, pitchers were prized commodities among major league teams, and Ruth was among the best.
But Ruth was different.
He could hit, but not like players in the early part of the 20th century hit.
In those days, batters tried to spray base hits around the diamond. The style was characterized by Wee Willie Keeler who said he liked to “Hit ’em where they ain’t.”
Ruth, however, had power that had never been seen before in baseball. He swung hard, which was frowned upon by baseball insiders of the time.
After winning the 1918 World Series, the Red Sox had high hopes the following season. Early in the years, manager Ed Barrow used Ruth on the mound, with good reason: He was second only to Hall of Famer Walter Johnson in wins and earned run average the two previous seasons.
By late June, the Red Sox were clearly out of the race, and Barrow had no objection to Ruth concentrating on his hitting, if only because it drew people to the ballpark. Relieved of his pitching duties, Ruth began an unprecedented spell of slugging home runs, earning him national attention. Even his failures were seen as majestic. One sportswriter noted, “When Ruth misses a swipe at the ball, the stands quiver.”
Home runs were so low a priority in those days that the American League record for a season was 16, set by Ralph “Socks” Seybold in 1902. The 24-year-old Ruth matched that on July 29, leaving him two more months to add more.
By the time Ruth reached Buck Freeman’s major-league record of 25 in early September, writers had discovered that Ned Williamson of the 1884 Chicago White Stockings had hit 27 — though in a ballpark where the distance to right field was only 215 feet.
On Sept. 20, “Babe Ruth Day” at Fenway Park, Ruth won the game with a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, tying Williamson. He broke the record four days later against the Yankees at the Polo Grounds, and hit one more against the Senators to finish with 29.
The home run at Washington made Ruth the first major league player to hit a home run at all eight ballparks in his league.
Besides playing baseball, Ruth also knew how to exploit his popularity. And by the end of the 1919 season, he was baseball’s most exciting star.
As the Bambino’s fame grew, so did his wallet. Ruth was known to squeeze in as many exhibition games as possible during his off-season, often doubling or tripling his pay from his major league team.
By 1923, Ruth’s exhibition schedule was so extensive that it was attracting more attention than his regular season exploits — and drawing the ire of team owners. He was suspended by Kennesaw Mountain Landis, baseball’s commissioner, until he agreed to curtail his non-league play.
It’s no surprise, then, that Ruth would be offered $1,000 to play for North Attleboro in what locally is known as the Little World Series, five games between Attleboro and North Attleboro funded by local industrialists. He also insisted on a steak dinner the night before — and got it.
The scorecard from that game shows that Ruth had only one hit, a single, in four at-bats, but North Attleboro still managed to win the contest and the series.
As most Red Sox fans know, owner Harry Frazee, desperate for cash, sold the Bambino to the rival New York Yankees in December 1919. He then became the first player to hit 30, 40, 50 and 60 homers in a season, ending his career with a record 714. It’s a mark that would stand for nearly four decades.
More importantly, the Yankees won seven pennants and four World Series with Ruth, starting a winning tradition that led to 40 pennants and 27 World Series titles.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox needed another 86 years to win a World Series. And so the “Curse of the Bambino,” as it is known in Boston, began less than three months after he played in North Attleboro.
But no one who was there would know that.
Next week: How important was the Little World Series?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.