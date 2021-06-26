We’ve all heard the stories.
A house goes on the market. Within hours, there’s a bidding war. Desperate buyers offer $10,000, $20,000, $30,000 over the listing price.
The house is sold within days — at a lot more than they asked for.
That’s great for the sellers.
I’m worried about the buyers.
I’m worried about the young families who may have seen a house listed at the top of their budget, then, frantic that they will miss out on their chance at their dream home, offer more than they can afford.
I’m worried that there are going to be a lot of people under water in a few years, just like we saw a little more than a decade ago.
The statistics suggests this is what’s happening in the housing market.
The median price of a Massachusetts single-family home hit a record of $525,000 in May, according to The Warren Group, a real estate analytics firm. That marks a 23.5% jump from a year ago and a 28% increase over May 2019.
It’s happening locally. In Attleboro, for instance, the median sale price for a single-family home jumped 4%, to $405,000, in the last month alone. So far this year, home prices are 15.7% higher in Attleboro than they were at the end of 2020.
A couple of local towns have experienced skyrocketing prices. In North Attleboro, median home prices have leaped 46.2% since the start of the year to nearly half a million dollars. In Norton, prices are up nearly 30% to $512,500. Keep in mind, though, that the number of sales in both towns is relatively small.
Maybe we’re lucky around here. Only three local towns, Foxboro, Mansfield and Norfolk, have median home prices above the state average. But if you want to buy a house in Norfolk, be ready to dish out an average of nearly three-quarters of a million dollars.
The problem, a lack of inventory, has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
Three years ago, buyers were struggling to find the right home due to a dearth of houses on the market. According to the Realtors association, there were 15,282 active single-family home listings across Massachusetts in May 2018. That’s four times as many as the 3,831 single-family homes for sale statewide at the end of May, the association says.
Buyers may be coming to the realization that they just aren’t going to be able to buy a home now, Tim Warren of The Warren Group said.
“You have to wonder, with prices rising so rapidly, whether there are enough people with enough income to keep paying these prices,” he told The Boston Globe. “(Year to date), prices are up 18 percent over last year. Last year, they were up 11 percent over the prior year. People aren’t getting those kinds of raises.”
Warren expressed slight concern over the lower sales volume. “The two big crashes we’ve had, in both cases, the number of sales had fallen and then prices started to fall the following year,” he told the Globe. However, he was quick to note, “It’s just one month, and we’re still disrupted by the pandemic.”
Still, I’m worried.
I’ve seen this scenario play out before.
It usually doesn’t end well.
